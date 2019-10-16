Synamedia, Triveni Digital Announce 3.0 Collaboration

NEW YORK—Video software provider Synamedia and program guide and metadata management specialist Triveni Digital have announced a partnership to make seamless ATSC 3.0 transitions a reality for television broadcasters.

The collaboration aims to assist broadcasters that must maintain their existing ATSC 1.0 service while putting 3.0 on-air.

Triveni Digital’s Digital Broadcast Chain, which included GuideBuilder XM and Broadcast Gateway, supports a unified platform for a coherent workflow across both services, the companies said.

Synamedia’s compression technology and advanced solutions make it possible for broadcasters to repack existing ATSC 1.0 services and free up needed bandwidth to launch 3.0 services, they added.

Working together, the companies can equip broadcasters, content providers and service providers with tools to deliver best-in-class viewing experiences and at the same time meet their service requirements for image quality, bandwidth efficiency and transcoding and encoding for multiscreen distribution, they said.

“We were impressed with Synamedia’s track record of speed of deployment and uptime, both of which are key for ATSC 3.0 integration. These attributes, combined with their strong value proposition, made it an easy decision to work together on integrated comprehensive solutions” said Mark Simpson, president and CEO for Triveni Digital.

The collaboration is a particular boon to joint customers, especially those in the United States who can look to the companies to meet their 3.0 transition needs, he added.

“As the industry gears up for this major shift to increased broadcast capabilities with ATSC 3.0, combining the breadth of our portfolio and scale with a leading specialized vendor like Triveni will bring the best-of-breed solution to market more quickly,” said Julien Signes, SVP and GM of Video Network, Synamedia.

The companies also announced they have collaborated on deployment of solutions with a major U.S. TV production company.

See Synamedia at NAB Show New York booths N1143 and 1145.

See Triveni Digital at booth N1064.

For a comprehensive source of TV Technology’s ATSC 3.0 coverage, see ourATSC3 silo.