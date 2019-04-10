ONE Media Taps ENENSYS for ATSC 3.0 Rollout

LAS VEGAS—ONE Media 3.0, a subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group has selected ENENSYS to help the broadcaster build and roll out ATSC 3.0 for 10 Sinclair stations.

Located at the broadcast playout center or studio side, ENENSYS’s ATSC 3.0 solution is composed of two core applications: MediaCast (ROUTE/MMTP and Signaling server) and SmartGate (ATSC 3.0 Broadcast Gateway). MediaCast enables the delivery of linear services, the NRT content and their related Signaling, in the ROUTE or MMTP formats. SmartGate ATSC ensures the allocation of the RF resources by scheduling the delivery of the IP streams in the different Physical Layer Pipes (PLPs). Thanks to STLTP generation, SmartGate also enables network synchronization for the Single Frequency Network (SFN) architecture.

The platform ensures effective and error-free packaging, delivery and signaling of linear services as well as Non-Real Time (NRT) content; from SD and 4K HDR services, to ESG and interactive applications. Flexibility and highly specialized features allow for the management of advanced use cases like targeted advertising, broadcast and broadband delivery and push content services. The software-based solution can be deployed on a dedicated server or run in a pure cloud environment.

“ENENSYS has worked hard to earn our trust, and we have worked hard together to define solutions that can evolve as we advance 5G Broadcast business opportunities,” said Mark Aitken, President of ONE Media 3.0. “Their strong roots in OFDM systems, broadcast and unicast, add unique insight as we begin to use the new tools we have in NextGEN applications.”

“We are very proud of supporting ONEMedia for ten of its first DMA ATSC 3.0 roll-outs in US” said Eric Pinson, Terrestrial Market Director at ENENSYS. This comes as a result of more than 5 years of active collaboration between the two companies and development of cutting-edge technologies at ENENSYS. With this project, we are entering a new Terrestrial DTV Broadcasting era utilizing a completely reconsidered network architecture that can be totally virtualized and bringing key advantages, such as maximum scalability, future proof, and rapid to deployment capabilities.”

