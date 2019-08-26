Broadcast Electronics to Offer DigiCAP 3.0 Gateway

QUINCY, Ill.—Elenos Group’s Broadcast Electronics subsidiary has big plans for ATSC 3.0 in small- and medium-sized markets.

Pete Han, president/CEO of DigiCAP (left), Perry Priestly, Coo of Broadcast Electronics, and Sang Jin Yoon, SVP business development at DigiCAP.

Elenos Group has entered into an agreement with DigiCAP to make available the company’s all-in-one broadcast gateway, which performs eight virtualized ATSC 3.0 headend functions on a commercial off-the-shelf server, through Broadcast Electronics.

Newly appointed Broadcast Electronics COO Perry Priestly views this market segment as being underserved and aims to help these stations implement 3.0 inexpensively using the DigiCAP gateway, the company said.

The virtualized services available via the gateway can be turned on as needed, which Priestly sees as a way for smaller stations to launch 3.0 at a low cost and activate other services in the future as Next Gen TV business models evolve and new revenue opportunities emerge, the company said.

Broadcast Electronics transmitter-translators-exciter tech offers the Pro Television supercomputer, also known as PTV inside, which makes converting ATSC 1.0 operations to 3.0 quick and easy. No hardware changes are required, the company said.

The feature will make it easy for stations to test 3.0 and more quickly initiate Next Gen TV service by offering stations a way to start the FCC’s five-year countdown clock to discontinuing 1.0 service.

