Zylia and Infineon Present Groundbreaking Approach to Six Degrees of Freedom Technology in VR/AR at Mobile World Congress 2019

POZNAN, Poland and MUNICH, Germany — Feb. 12, 2019 — Zylia, an industry leader in the field of 3D audio recording and production, together with Infineon Technologies AG, a world leader in semiconductor solutions, will present an innovative and unique approach to Six Degrees of Freedom (6DoF) technology in virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) during Mobile World Congress 2019, which will run Feb. 25-28 at Fira Gran Via and Fira Montjuïc conference centers in Barcelona, Spain. The presentation will offer a valuable contribution to the topic to help users stay on top of current trends in the development of VR and AR solutions.

6DoF technology in VR/AR enables the user to experience 3D audio/video content in the virtual space by introducing an unlimited number of listening and vantage points. 6DoF gives users the opportunity to navigate through three-dimensional spaces freely by rotating or translating their position. However, to experience the feeling of full immersion in the virtual world, a high-level image must be followed by a realistic sound. Until now, image-related technologies have been developing much faster, leaving the sound far behind. Zylia has made the first attempt to show that 6DoF with an immersive sound experience can be achieved.

"Synthetic 6 Degrees of Freedom audio, combining separate sound recordings into a single simulated sonic space, is very common in video games. What we will present at Mobile World Congress is a novel approach which enables not synthetic, but live recorded navigable 6DoF sound from an actual physical space," explains Tomasz Zernicki, co-founder and chief technology officer of Zylia.

In order to prepare its 6DoF demonstration, Zylia used multiple simultaneous and synchronized Higher Order Ambisonics recordings made with nine ZYLIA ZM-1 microphones evenly spaced in the room. Zylia's work resulted in creating a Unity-based audiovisual system, enabling users to navigate within a simulated 3D space and listen to the 6DoF recordings from different perspectives.

For the purpose of audio recording for 6DoF demonstration, Zylia provided a new product — 6DoF Development Kit (http://www.zylia.co/zylia-6dof.html). This is an exceptional tool for people experimenting with spatial sound solutions, which could unite audio and video for immersive content.

A single ZYLIA ZM-1 is a 19-capsule microphone array with high-end 24-bit recording resolution, which allows users to record entire sound scenes with just one microphone. Equipped with Infineon's class-leading 69-decibel SNR digital XENSIV™ MEMS microphones, the microphone array delivers high-fidelity and far-field audio recording. In addition, the array provides multiple microphone noise- and distortion-free audio signals for advanced audio signal processing.

About Zylia

Zylia is an industry leader in the field of 3D audio recording and production. The technologies developed by Zylia improve the lives of musicians and audio creators, moving their listeners to the virtual world of sounds. With a passionate and dedicated team of experts in music production, audio research, software, business, and product development, the company crafts and delivers products with the potential to redefine and revolutionize the way sound and musical performances are recorded and produced. Leveraging their personal experience as musicians and tech gurus, along with input from music and audio communities around the world, Zylia's experts bring musicians agile recording tools that make it easy to be creative in any environment.

More information about Zylia and its technologies is available at www.zylia.co.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a world leader in semiconductor solutions that make life easier, safer, and greener. Microelectronics from Infineon are the key to a better future. In the 2018 fiscal year (ending 30 September), the company reported sales of around €7.6 billion with about 40,100 employees worldwide. Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the over-the-counter market OTCQX International Premier (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

Further information is available at www.infineon.com.

Product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Photo Caption: Zylia and Infineon will present a groundbreaking approach to 6DoF technology in VR/AR at Mobile Word Congress 2019.

