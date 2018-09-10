ZHIYUN and FiLMiC Demonstrate Mobile Filmmaking Partnership at IBC2018

ZHIYUN, the pioneering stabilizer manufacturer, is giving IBC2018 attendees an exciting first opportunity to experience the astonishing mobile filmmaking possibilities created by its hot new partnership with FiLMiC Pro, the industry-leading cinema camera app for iOS and Android smartphones.

ZHIYUN and FiLMiC have joined forces to integrate ZHIYUN Smooth 4, the award-winning 3 axis handheld gimbal stabilizer for mobile filmmakers, with FiLMiC Pro’s app, to deliver unprecedented control, stabilization and cinematic quality to mobile filmmakers.

Filmmakers and educators from FiLMiC will be available throughout the IBC2018 show on the ZHIYUN stand 8.B08 enabling users to go hands on with this powerful new storytelling tool. FiLMiC product manager Eliot Fitzroy is also hosting a special series of workshops on the ZHIYUN stand [daily 15.00-15.20 September 14-17] about the integration.

Key features to be demonstrated include:

• Quick mode selector allows users to effortlessly progress through three shooting modes (Reticles, Full Auto and Manual);

• The ability to start and stop recordings directly from the Smooth 4;

• Ability to use the side handwheel for highly responsive focus pulls and cinematic zooms;

• Quick lens selection to smoothly switch between front, rear, zoom and tele lens directly from the gimbal (on dual-lens iPhones);

Additionally, at IBC2018, ZHIYUN welcomes filmmakers, trainers and YouTube artists Chungdha Lam and Karim Yatrib to share tips and tricks for making the most of your mobile phone video recording. Photographer, and videographer Chungdha Lam explains why the Gimbal is far more than just a Steadicam; while French promo filmmaker Karim Yatrib will raise your skills in use of the CRANE.

“Our primary mission at ZHIYUN is to make cinema-quality mobile filmmaking accessible and affordable to everyone, regardless of their skill level,” said Leo Wang, vice president of ZHIYUN. “The team at FiLMiC shares that vision, and we believe the integration of the ZHIYUN Smooth 4 with FiLMiC Pro will help unleash an entirely new level of mobile filmmaking from content creators all over the world. We are excited at the possibilities and welcome everyone to share in this experience with us at IBC2018.”

Visitors to the ZHIYUN stand at IBC2018 will also be the first to learn about the launch of the Weebill LAB, a new series of stabilizers for mirrorless cameras. ZHIYUN will also unveil CRANE 3 LAB, a new version of its flagship stabilizer for professional cameras promising a new design concept and the most powerful functionality for a CRANE yet.