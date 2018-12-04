Yamaha UC Now Shipping Ready-to-Install, Professional Conference Ensemble for UC Applications

SUDBURY, Mass. — Dec. 4, 2018 ― Yamaha Unified Communications announces general availability of the Yamaha YAI-1 Wireless Microphone Conference Ensemble for seamless and easy installation out of the box into boardrooms and large conference rooms utilizing UC applications. Available in North America, the conferencing solution is a preconfigured USB audio system that achieves premium audio experience for an organization's chosen UC platform.

"The utilization of UC applications is no longer limited to personal offices, huddle spaces, and mobile environments. More and more organizations are turning to UC platforms in larger conferencing spaces and boardrooms, which requires equipment that can deliver the reliable, high-quality audio that ensures effective communication," said Phil Marechal, VP of business development and product management, Yamaha Unified Communications. "The YAI-1 solves the real-world audio challenges of these applications while also streamlining systems and installation efficiencies for IT managers, a true testament to the breadth of Yamaha's product portfolio."

The ready-to-install professional audio system comprises an eight-channel Executive Elite wireless microphone package, two VXL1-16P Power over Ethernet (PoE), Dante®-enabled speaker arrays with wall volume controller, a preconfigured digital signal processor, a five-port PoE switch, Dante AVIO USB adapter, and cabling. Once set up, the Yamaha YAI-1 Conference Ensemble is ready to connect to an organization's chosen UC platform through a single USB cable. Utilizing Yamaha's leading audio engineering expertise, the system features advanced acoustic echo cancellation (AEC) algorithms and dynamic microphone mixing technology that drives the best-in-class audio experience and meets the requirement of enterprise IT departments for fast and simple installation, setup, and ongoing management. Two 16-element PoE powered line array speakers deliver high-quality audio throughout the room, and a wireless microphone system enables flexible, superior audio capture and stress-free conversation.

The system is available in two microphone options: an eight-gooseneck microphone package for boardrooms, or seven tabletop microphones and one wearable microphone for presentation flexibility in conference rooms.

About Yamaha Unified Communications

Audio and video conferencing solutions from Yamaha Unified Communications, Inc. streamline collaboration and boost productivity wherever people work. Yamaha's renowned and rigorous approach to development and manufacturing of enterprise-grade microphone systems, conference phones, and video sound bars ensures superior audio quality, reliability, and flexibility. With both wired and wireless options, Yamaha's unified communications (UC) products enable users to have natural, clear conversations in every meeting space. More information can be found at uc.yamaha.com.

Photo Caption: The Yamaha YAI-1 is a preconfigured, high-quality audio conferencing solution for conference rooms and boardrooms.

