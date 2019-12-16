WORK Microwave Transforms Maritime Satellite Communications With Intellian and Telesat

Companies Demo High-Throughput Data Transmission Via a Single Wideband Carrier Designed to Work at Sea in Any Type of Weather Conditions

HOLZKIRCHEN, Germany — Dec. 11, 2019 — WORK Microwave, a leading European manufacturer of advanced satellite communications equipment, today announced the results of its technology demonstration with Intellian and Telesat to increase the reliability, performance, and throughput of broadband for maritime applications. Recently, the companies successfully tested a high-throughput data link from Mount Jackson, Virginia to Pompano Beach, Florida using WORK Microwave's AX-80 wideband modem, the Intellian v150NX 1.5m Ka-band wideband antenna, and the Telesat T19 VANTAGE High Throughput Satellite (HTS). During the demo, a wideband 215 Msps single carrier with 225 MHz total bandwidth was used and data rates of 400 to 600 Mbps were achieved under ACM at any type of weather conditions.

"Having a high-throughput satellite solution at sea is critical for the cruise industries," said Joerg Rockstroh, director, digital products at WORK Microwave. "Working together with Intellian and Telesat, we are excited to offer a highly secure, resilient, and bandwidth-efficient solution for maritime satellite communications applications. During the test, we delivered 400 to 600 Mbps from a single carrier in partially harsh weather conditions, which is unprecedented in the satcom market."

The maritime market is handling a growing amount of data, creating a requirement for reliable, cost-effective satellite communications systems. Seamless integration between WORK Microwave's AX-80 wideband modem, Telesat's T19 VANTAGE HTS, and Intellian's v150NX Ka-band antenna ensures that maritime users are well equipped to address these challenges.

WORK Microwave's AX-80 wideband modem supports 500 Msps bidirectional throughput, enabling exceptional spectrum output and high-quality signal transmission. Featuring a flexible, scalable design, the modem offers full throughput with 256APSK and 3 Gbps per direction without any compromises or tradeoffs. Using the AX-80 wideband modem on Telesat's Ka-band HTS, maritime users can optimize the use of high-speed, IP-based broadband access.

Telesat's T19 VANTAGE satellite operates from a prime orbital location of 63 degrees west, delivering unparalleled capacity, performance, and value for satellite broadband requirements at sea across the Americas and Atlantic. Intellian's v150NX is the world's first and only 1.5m Ku-to-Ka convertible VSAT for reliable, high-throughput broadband at sea.

About Telesat

Telesat is a leading global satellite operator, providing reliable and secure satellite-delivered communications solutions worldwide to broadcast, telecom, corporate and government customers. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with offices and facilities around the world, the company's state-of-the-art fleet consists of 16 GEO satellites, the Canadian payload on ViaSat-1 and one Phase 1 LEO satellite which is the start of Telesat's planned advanced global LEO satellite constellation that will offer ultra-low latency, extremely high throughput, affordable broadband services. Telesat is also a leading technical consultant providing high value expertise and support to satellite operators, insurers and other industry participants on a global basis. Privately held, Telesat's principal shareholders are Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: LORL). www.telesat.com

About Intellian Technologies, Inc.

Intellian is the world's leading provider of satellite communications and smart systems for the maritime, industrial, and military sectors. Founded in 2004, Intellian is leading the way in driving innovation in the satellite communications market. Governments and global players choose Intellian's stabilized satellite antenna systems to deliver connectivity when it matters most.

Intellian operates in 10 offices worldwide, including global logistics centers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe, and is supported by a network of more than 450 partners across the globe. Intellian Technologies Inc. is listed on the Korean Stock Exchange, KOSDAQ (189300:KS).

About WORK Microwave (www.work-microwave.com)

Headquartered in Holzkirchen (near Munich), Germany, and comprised of four operating divisions —Satellite Communication, Navigation Simulators, Defence Electronics, and Sensors and Measurement — WORK Microwave leverages over 30 years of experience to anticipate market needs and apply an innovative and creative approach to the development of frequency converters, DVB-S2/S2X equipment, and other digital signal processing technologies while maintaining the highest standards for quality, reliability, and performance.

WORK Microwave's Satellite Communication division develops and manufactures high-performance, advanced satellite communications equipment for telecommunications companies, broadcasters, integrators, and government organizations that are operating satellite earth stations, satellite news gathering vehicles, fly-aways, and other mobile or portable satellite communication solutions.

