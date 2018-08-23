Women in Consumer Technology Presents ‘The Impact of Technology on Lifestyle Design’ at CEDIA Expo 2018

The Session Will Explore How Industry Professionals Can Help Create the Ultimate Lifestyle Environment Through Technology and Design Partnerships

LAFAYETTE, Colo.— Aug. 23, 2018 —Women in Consumer Technology (WiCT), an organization promoting the advancement of women in the consumer technology industry, today announced that it will present a TechTalk panel discussion titled, “The Impact of Technology on Lifestyle Design,” on Thursday, Sept. 6 from 12-12:45 p.m. on the Smart Stage at CEDIA Expo 2018. CEDIA’s TechTalk is a series of inspiring and educational talks from connected technology experts sharing insights into what the future holds for the custom integration industry.

The panel discussion will be hosted by Toni Sabatino of Toni Sabatino Style and Manhattan’s National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA) chapter president, with panelists Melissa Andresko, communications director – public relations for Lutron Electronics; Dawn DeLuca, founder and principal of Dawn DeLuca On Design; and Heather Sidorowicz, owner and technologist for Southtown Audio Video.

“Home designers need to be educated about the value a technology professional can add as part of their team and create key partnerships to produce the best results for clients,” said Sabatino. “This discussion is the perfect opportunity to inform and inspire those on the technology side and show how we can best work together to create the ultimate environment for our clients’ lifestyles.”

The session will discuss how home automation and intelligent environments have come a long way from the AV systems of home theaters. The panelists will explore everything from the evolution of lighting integration, network-enabled thermostats, and home security systems to the bold new world of kitchen and bath integration with cameras built into major appliances to let people see, for example, what’s in their refrigerator while they’re are at the market, as well as self-diagnosing appliances that will schedule service for you. The discussion will answer how those things are incorporated into the design side and how design and installation professionals can work together to meet their clients’ expectations in the new smart world.

“We are delighted that CEDIA turned to Women in Consumer Technology to facilitate a conversation on the impact technology has on the design/build community,” said Carol Campbell, founder of Women in Consumer Technology. “Ultimately, it is our job to collaborate to meet or exceed the expectations of our customers, and as environments become more complex, these partnerships will be invaluable.”

Sabatino is an award-winning member of the Interior Design Society, the K&BB Editorial Advisory Board, and Sustainable Furnishings Council; a designer of the Retro Collection for Baden Haus Spa; and is a Certified Living In Place Professional (CLIPP). DeLuca, AKBD, CLIPP, CAPS, is a certified, award-winning, New York interior designer who specializes in kitchen and bath design and serves as an ambassador for the Living In Place Institute and as a design advisor for The Universal Design Project. A 20-year company veteran, Andresko oversees the strategic creation and implementation of Lutron’s residential North American public relations activities and serves as chair of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) TechHome Board. As president and owner of Hamburg, New York-based custom installation and integration firm Southtown Audio Video, Sidorowicz is comfortable working directly with the client, selling and designing both personalized audio/video solutions and corporate/higher education conference and training spaces.

