Women in Consumer Technology Hosts 11th Annual CEDIA Expo Luncheon With Keynote Speaker Sam Horn

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — June 19, 2019 — Women in Consumer Technology (WiCT), an organization promoting the advancement of women in the consumer technology industry, today announced that bestselling author Sam Horn will present as keynote speaker during the organization's 11th annual CEDIA Expo Luncheon, to be held Sept. 13 in the Denver Convention Center. This year the event will open with a new networking reception featuring a mimosa and bloody mary bar from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in Rooms 505-507, immediately followed by the luncheon and keynote from 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Rooms 501-504.

"It is our privilege to provide women in the industry with the opportunity to invest in themselves through stimulating and inspiring content and networking at CEDIA," said Carol Campbell, founder of WiCT. "Our members have enjoyed Sam Horn at our annual forums, and we are thrilled to welcome her this year at the CEDIA luncheon with great insights from her new book."

"Someday Is Not a Day in the Week" features questionnaires and exercises that help readers get crystal clear about what really matters so they can bring more of that into their life now, not later. The book has been featured in Harvard Business Review's Ascend site and on John Lee Dumas' top-ranked "Entrepreneurs on Fire" podcast. It has also received glowing reviews from Library Journal and Sheri Salata, the executive producer of "The Oprah Winfrey Show," who called Horn "one of the bright lights and most accessible wisdom-sharers in our culture today."

Horn is the founder and CEO of The Intrigue Agency, which helps people craft intriguing communications that get people's eyebrows up. She is on a mission to help people create the life, work, and relationships of their dreams. She has also written "Tongue Fu!," "POP!," and the Washington Post bestseller "Got Your Attention?," which have been endorsed by life coach Tony Robbins and author Seth Godin and featured in The New York Times, Forbes, and NPR.

More information and registration for the WiCT luncheon is available at www.womeninconsumertechnology.org.

# # #

About Women in Consumer Technology

Women in Consumer Technology is an interactive community created to provide women in the consumer technology industry with an environment promoting networking and professional growth through the development of relationships and new opportunities. For additional information about membership benefits and to join, please visit www.womeninconsumertechnology.org.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/WiCT/190619WiCT.docx

Photo Links: www.ingearpr.com/WiCT/WiCT_Sam-Horn.jpg

Photo Caption: Bestselling author Sam Horn will headline WiCT CEDIA Expo Luncheon to share insights from her new book "Someday Is Not a Day in the Week."

Follow Women in Consumer Technology:

http://www.womeninconsumertechnology.org/blog/

https://www.facebook.com/WomenInCT

http://linkd.in/H1BPJ9

https://twitter.com/WomenInCT

http://bit.ly/WCTYoutube