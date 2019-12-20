VuWall Releases Security Update for TRx Management System

Visit VuWall at ISE 2020, Booth 15-K250

MONTREAL — Dec. 18, 2019 — VuWall, a leader in video wall control and AV network management, today announced an update to its TRx Centralized Multi-Video Wall Management System, version 2.5. This release includes three new security capabilities that strengthen the VuWall system: Transport Layer Security (TLS) between the TRx GUI and TRx Server, improved user rights management, and more KVM modes.

"Security and privacy are paramount to mission-critical environments and their systems," said Paul Vander Plaetse, CEO of VuWall. "As cyberattacks become more common, it's becoming exceedingly important to guard against arising risks. We've taken action by adding new capabilities that protect communications between the TRx Server and TRx Clients."

VuWall's TRx Version 2.5 updates include:

TLS between TRx GUI and TRx Server. By using TLS and HTTPS, VuWall ensures that all the communication between the VuWall server and all TRx clients is encrypted to protect against man-in-the-middle attacks — such as eavesdropping — and prevent hackers from accessing communication and manipulating the system. This feature is configurable, allowing users to provide their own encryption keys and distribute them only to clients they trust. With this strengthened encryption implementation, IT managers and security officers can mitigate system threats.

User rights management. Updated user rights management allows administrators to more finely tune permissions. Users and groups can be restricted by floor, zone, or endpoint (source/display), and whether that user/group can join with video, audio, or USB keyboard/mouse. Users can also be restricted against saving new presets, creating new control panels, writing scripts, and more. Permissions are even available to allow users/groups to create, but not delete resources, or rename them. These tools allow for powerful and easy-to-configure control over access to parts of the system and AV network.

Private mode. In a KVM environment, private mode secures content on the network by assigning absolute privacy. As a result, only the source owner, whether a presenter or a control room operator, can authorize where the content is displayed, ensuring complete control of any source. Private mode locks a source to a given user once displayed; prevents other users from routing that source elsewhere or removing it from the display it has been joined to; and notifies and allows users to accept or deny requests to take over private joins from other users.

VuWall's TRx is an innovative AV network management solution for configuring and operating multiple video walls, multi-viewers, encoders, and decoders. TRx simplifies the deployment of complex AV-over-IP networks. It not only supports all VuWall products, but also third-party devices. TRx is also compatible with H.264 streams that are accessible over RTSP.

TRx 2.5 will be demonstrated at ISE 2020 in VuWall booth 15-K250. Attendees can book a demo by visiting this link. More information on VuWall and their full line of solutions is available at www.vuwall.com.

# # #

About VuWall

VuWall, a leader of video wall control systems, is recognized worldwide for delivering state-of-the-art controllers, encoders, and decoders — all managed by a central, intuitive control platform. VuWall eliminates the complexities of traditional video wall control and signal distribution over IP by bridging AV and IT with a hybrid AV-over-IP video wall control system and a standards-based management platform. Its intelligent video wall control and visualization solutions feature superior quality that increases productivity and enhances visualization experiences in control rooms, collaboration rooms, and corporate signage environments. The VuWall ecosystem sets a new industry benchmark in ease of use and deployment for the most effective distribution of any source to all display surfaces in professional and mission-critical applications. Its award-winning solutions power the world's most prestigious video walls within many Fortune 500 companies in more than 45 countries. VuWall is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with European offices in Tübingen, Germany. www.vuwall.com

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/VuWall/191218VuWall.docx

Photo Link: www.ingearpr.com/VuWall/VuWall_TRx_2_5.png

Photo Caption: VuWall Releases TRx 2.5 Update

Follow VuWall:

https://www.facebook.com/vuwall/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/vuwall

https://twitter.com/vuwall

https://www.youtube.com/user/VuWall

https://vimeo.com/user55251155