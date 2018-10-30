VITEC Enhances Sermons, Engages Congregations With Dual-Channel Multisite Streaming at WFX 2018

SUNNYVALE, Calif. — Oct. 30, 2018 — VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced it will demonstrate its House of Worship (HOW) Multisite Streaming Solution in booth 721 at the WFX Expo 2018, Nov. 14-15, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Featuring the MGW Ace encode/decode appliances with the company's proprietary second-generation HEVC codec (Gen2+) and fully integrated with Renewed Vision's ProVideoServer (PVS), the solution enables multicampus worship facilities to deliver two synchronized, low-latency, and broadcast-quality camera feeds to each campus, making it the ideal dual-input, dual-output, time-slipped media record and playout server.

"Today, church production leaders are becoming increasingly responsible for engaging worshippers at several locations, and to do so affordably, with the best video quality and without any video errors that can detract from the experience or sense of community," said Mark Robison, broadcast solutions specialist, at VITEC. "At WFX, attendees will see how our House of Worship Multisite Streaming Solution promotes successful multisite production workflows. Now, every member of the congregation can engage around the same rich video sermon from the main campus, bringing them closer together without straining already limited budgets."

VITEC's House of Worship Multisite Video Streaming Solution enables HOWs to stream and play back camera feeds in perfect synchronization, at the highest HD video quality available, and at the lowest possible latency at every campus. As a result, the campuses are united with the main church, providing members with a rich, engaging worship experience. Powered by VITEC's second-generation codec (Gen2+), the solution bundles VITEC's 100-percent hardware-based IP encoders and decoders featuring HEVC (H.265) bandwidth-efficient compression with stream protection protocol, ensuring pristine video quality. With 1080p60 4:2:2 10-bit video support, it's the highest quality HEVC encoder on the market and is an ideal encoding solution for HOWs needing broadcast-quality video even on the largest screen. The versatile appliance is able to stream a single SDI input to up to four outputs. For example, it's capable of sending two HEVC streams to remote campuses, an RTMP stream to a content delivery network (CDN) for live web distribution, and a user datagram protocol (UDP) multicast stream to the home church.

In addition, it integrates Renewed Vision's ProVideoServer, a four-channel HD video server from the most trusted technology provider in the worship space. This enables facilities to record multiple camera feeds from the main campus, complete with embedded time code and multichannel audio, and play back those streams at each of the satellite campuses at any time.

About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.

