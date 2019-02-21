Videon's EdgeCaster Earns Best of Show Award at ISE 2019

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Feb. 21, 2019 — Videon, a cutting-edge developer of 4K and HD streaming products that enable users to move media from any source to any screen, today announced that its new EdgeCaster edge compute encoder earned a Best of Show award at ISE 2019 from AV Technology Europe.

Recognized by the magazine as one of the year's latest and greatest products, Videon's EdgeCaster addresses professional and prosumer demand for lower-cost, lower-latency live streaming by reducing latency to less than four seconds from camera to playback and by cutting the average user's streaming costs by 50 percent.

"We're pleased that ISE 2019 attendees, including a panel of expert judges, recognized the remarkable performance of our new EdgeCaster edge compute encoder in enabling economical high-quality streaming," said Todd Erdley, Videon co-founder and CEO. "We believe that the EdgeCaster encoder's ease of use, low latency, and low price point will transform live streaming — and streaming business models — across a wide range of use cases."

The new EdgeCaster edge compute encoder line made its debut at ISE 2019. Videon will begin shipping the EdgeCaster HD and EdgeCaster 4K during Q2.

About Videon

Videon Central is a cutting-edge developer of 4K and HD streaming products that enable prosumers and professionals to move media from any source to any screen. While the company's streaming systems enable simpler, more economical streaming of high-quality video, its modules and services help manufacturers bring their products to fruition. Through partnerships with leading silicon and software companies, Videon technology has been incorporated into more than 30 million devices. Dedicated to being more than just a technology company, Videon actively supports its employees, its community, and the environment.

Videon simply moves media. www.videon-central.com

