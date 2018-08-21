V-Nova Showcases Growing PERSEUS Applications and Deployment Options at IBC2018

London, UK – V-Nova, a leading provider of video compression solutions, today announced that it will demonstrate at IBC2018 in Amsterdam (September 13-18) the increased ease of access, performance and wider applicability of its PERSEUS codecs. V-Nova’s solutions will be shown on booth 14.C36.

Highlights at the show will include:

• PERSEUS Plus on Multiple Screens: deployed on premise or in the cloud, PERSEUS is now available on a wide range of open source solutions, readily deployable for streaming to all devices and browsers with a single ABR ladder at bitrates as low as 1 Mbps for full HD and 300 kbps for 720p.

• P.Link: Redefines intra-only contribution encoding with significant efficiency gains over JPEG 2000, MPEG-4 and HEVC-I solutions.

• Live 4K Primary Distribution: An end-to-end demonstration of live encoding and distribution of 50fps 4K/UHD at as little as 8 Mbps (up to 70% lower bandwidth than other solutions in use today).

• PERSEUS UX Optimisation: PERSEUS Pro for imaging triples rendering speeds across connected devices enabling substantial improvements in UX responsiveness and image quality.

Working with industry-standard formats like MPEG-TS, HLS and MPEG-DASH, PERSEUS Plus delivers the best picture quality across any platform, even at low bandwidths. PERSEUS Plus also leverages existing dedicated hardware acceleration and works in tandem with existing codecs like AVC/H.264, HEVC, VP9 or in the future AV1. This approach enables all devices with hardware decoding for the underlying codec to be software updated to receive substantially more efficient video compression without impacting power consumption or decoding reliability. At IBC2018, V-Nova will demonstrate support for all devices using native hardware, making PERSEUS Plus H.264 the only next-generation codec ready for large-scale deployment today.

Also, at IBC, V-Nova will showcase its cloud-based encoding deployments and ever-expanding open-source component support that ensures PERSEUS Plus can be easily deployed in any existing workflow.

At the same time, PERSEUS Plus HEVC, PERSEUS Plus VP9 and PERSEUS Plus AV1 improve both the encoding density and the efficiency of HEVC, VP9 and AV1, enabling faster and broader adoption of those codecs.

This combination of broad device support and an industry-leading level of compression efficiency, makes 4K and 1080p60 distribution economically viable for broadcasters, operators and streaming service providers. Throughout IBC 2018, the company will demonstrate high quality live 4K delivery with PERSEUS Plus at bitrates as low as 6 Mbps, as well as live 1080p60 below 3 Mbps.

P.Link is redefining professional video contribution and production encoding workflows by enabling up to 70 percent cost savings per channel and reducing bandwidth requirements by up to 80% for visually lossless UHD, while also unlocking the promises of low-latency UHD sports contribution, HDR, remote production and IP production. Powered by PERSEUS Pro, P.Link can be deployed into any contribution or production workflow. PERSEUS Pro is an intra-only codec for lossless or visually lossless performance, and is built on hierarchy, massive parallelism and machine learning. The codec is also being made available as a plug-in for popular non-linear editing tools.

“Our PERSEUS Pro and Plus compression technologies have transformed the viability of launching services today for both professional video and distribution to all devices – and all by efficiently leveraging existing hardware. At IBC, we will demonstrate the quality of service and cost efficiencies achievable with V-Nova and the accessibility of our products. I warmly invite all visitors to come and see how their workflows can be rapidly enhanced with PERSEUS.” said Guido Meardi, CEO and co-founder at V-Nova.