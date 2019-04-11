BOOM Library Releases Urban USA 3D Surround Ambiences

(Image credit: BOOM Library)

Boom Library releases massive 102 GB high quality 3D Surround Ambience Library of Urban Locations throughout the United States. This 96khs Ambience Library is available as both 8 Channel 3D Surround Files and also 2 Channel Stereo Assets.

Take a listen to a stereo demo of Urban USA - 3D Surround Ambiences.

A Rich Variety in Ambiences

The variety of source locations range from New York City, to Denver, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, and Huston. A truly impressive way to debut their new 3D Surround Effects Series; This collection provides sound designers a large collection immersive soundscapes ranging from Day & Night, to Locations such as Parks, Construction Sights, Busy Downtown Streets, Industrial Plants, Urban Beaches, Train Yards, Markets, and much more.

VR (Virtual Reality) Ambiences

With VR content starting to become commonplace, there is more need than ever before for hyper-realistic high definition 3D surround ambiences that are compatible with VR Video & Gaming. For VR bringing absolutely lifelike representations of pan, tilt, and rotation, as well as 3D positioning within that perspective is beyond the limits of traditional surround recordings. With 3D Audio that contains 8 discrete channels in an ORTF Array, gives you flexibility in post as well as a truly immersive 360° soundfield.

Recorded with Schoeps 3D ORTF Surround Array

The Urban USA package was recorded with using an 8 channel Schoeps ORTF 3D Surround Mic Array that contains 8 supercardioid mics. The ORTF-3D Technique is great of this application since it yields optimal imaging and spatial clarity, and a very natural 360° sound field. Schoeps Mics have long been known for their exceptional clarity & transparency, making this sound library something truly special.

(Image credit: Schoeps 3D ORTF)

3D Surround adds a height dimension outside of what traditional surround sound recordings offer. Instead of just being able to place sounds within the X & Y Dimensions, a 3rd Z Dimension allows more realism & location specific targeting of sound sources by the listener.





(Image credit: BOOM 3D Surround Ambiences)

To download a 8 channel 3D Surround Demo, visit: https://www.boomlibrary.com/sound-effects/urban-usa/