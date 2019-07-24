TVU Networks Announces Advances in AI, 4K60fps and HDR Transmission, and Remote Production

BARCELONA, SPAIN – July 23, 2019 – TVU Networks, the global technology and innovation leader in live IP solutions, will showcase 4K, HDR, 5G and AI advances for live video acquisition, cloud and remote production at its stand at the IBC (International Broadcasting Convention) this fall. TVU Networks will exhibit in Hall 2, Stand B28 during the show.

“We are excited to introduce at IBC our latest solutions and product updates designed to help our customers cover live events faster, easier and more reliably regardless of location,” said David Jorba, Executive Vice President, Managing Director Europe, TVU Networks. “As an industry leader, we are constantly talking with our customers and developing technology for the next breakthrough in a live IP video workflow, such as the latest advances in the application of AI. Our media supply chain from acquisition through distribution guarantees our customers have the highest resolution at the fastest speeds with easily implemented search and viewer engagement tools.”

Live Transmission

Featuring a newly developed H.265 hardware encoding chip, TVU One 4K delivers full broadcast quality 4K, 10-bit true 60 fps HDR video at as low as 3mbps with proven patented Inverse StatMux Plus technology, IS+. TVU One 4K is able to transmit 4K P60 HDR video reliably over mobile infrastructure at merely 0.5 second latency. Designed for broadcasters requiring mobility, TVU One 4K delivers speed, reliability and picture quality in a compact unit using technology that’s been proven in the most demanding cellular environments. As an example, TVU One 4K will be critically important for upcoming high-profile sporting events like next year’s European football championships, the Summer and Winter Games as well as this year’s Rugby World Cup.

TVU will also display its newest IP based rack-mount point-to-point contribution encoder, the TVU G-Link 4K. Combining one of the most advanced HEVC contribution encoders with the proven technology of IS+, TVU G-Link is able to transmit a 4K P60 4:2:2 HDR video signal over a normal Internet connection at as high as 50mbps. TVU G-Link is designed to meet the most demanding requirements for the highest picture quality available.

TVU MediaMind is central to a story-centric workflow and ensuring an efficient and integrated media supply chain. MediaMind helps to make video content visible throughout the supply chain process, allowing all media to become enabled.

CNN Newsource has successfully used TVU Grid to distribute live HD feeds to affiliate stations globally. CNN Newsource is also taking advantage of a part of the MediaMind workflow with the use of metadata descriptions tagged to each of the feeds. As a result, Newsource affiliates will be able to use TVU’s AI based speech and facial recognition to quickly search and find practically any live or archived media content.

The increasing need for more variety and volume of content requires new cost-effective ways to produce from the field. TVU Remote Production System (RPS) enables synchronized multi-camera remote production using a broadcaster’s existing studio control room and a public Internet connection from the field. Camera feeds are transmitted from a remote location back to the studio over IP, reducing the need for extensive on-site production trucks or large crews.

Al Kamel Systems, a leading motor sports live stats broadcast production specialist, uses TVU RPS to add racing graphics from remote sites, and the TVU Nano for video transmitter for real-time transmission of video from the cockpit of cars participating in the Credit Andorrà G-Series electric car Snow Rally Championships.

Transmissions can be sent straight to the cloud. Events can be produced using cloud-based TVU Producer, a solution whose user-friendly web interface allows producers to make quick cuts, insert graphic overlays from Singular.live’s library, switch between multiple sources, manage audio, compile highlights and instant replays, capture slow-motion clips, and push finalized content to TV and the Internet - all over IP.

To maximize quality and reliability of live video transmission despite less-than-ideal environmental circumstances, Spanish public broadcaster RTVE deployed TVU Networks’ TVU Nano Router and TVU Anywhere to send live video from the Paris-Dakar Rally, held in the Peruvian desert, to the RTVE studio in Barcelona. The live IP streaming videos were shot on smartphones and the content aired live over on RTVE flagship channels La 1 and Teledeporte in broadcast quality.