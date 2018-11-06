TVS Cable Deploys DOCSIS 3.1 Broadband Offering with Harmonic's CableOS™ Virtualized Cable Access Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Nov. 6, 2018 — Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that TVS Cable, a leading regional cable operator headquartered in Kentucky, has deployed Harmonic's CableOS™ virtualized cable access solution for new DOCSIS 3.1 broadband services. The industry's first software-based Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS), Harmonic's CableOS solution enables TVS Cable to provide gigabit internet speeds while overcoming space, power and legacy-hardware complexity constraints.

"Prior to deploying CableOS, we were running seven CMTSs over 1,100 miles of plant space. It was complex and expensive to manage so many different devices, IP pools and hardware types," said David Thacker, assistant manager at TVS Cable. "Harmonic's CableOS solution significantly reduced the complexity, enabling us to be more agile, efficient and scalable. The CableOS solution beat out the competitive offerings in all aspects to give us a chance to be a frontrunner in delivering gigabit internet services."

Harmonic's CableOS solution supports fast deployment of broadband and streaming video services while also simplifying network operations. It does this by enabling a centralized virtualized CMTS Core connected to distributed dense PHY shelves located in multiple network hub facilities. Through the use of COTS servers and switches, CableOS lowers TVS Cable's broadband delivery costs and accelerates the time to market for bold new service offerings.

"Virtualization is beginning to have a profound impact on the cable market, enabling greater agility, capacity and service velocity with reduced space and power requirements," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, senior vice president and general manager, cable access business, at Harmonic. "We are proud to lead this virtualization movement in the cable access industry with our CableOS solution, which is helping operators like TVS Cable unleash compelling new broadband services."

Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

# # #

About TVS Cable

TVS Cable (a wholly owned subsidiary of Thacker-Grigsby Communications) is a family-owned and managed independent cable company providing broadband, digital video, and voice services in Eastern Kentucky. TVS Cable was incorporated in 1966 and is proud to be celebrating its 52nd year of serving East Kentucky. In April of 2006, TVS Cable was purchased by Thacker-Grigsby Telephone Co., Inc. As the technology and equipment became similar, the two companies combined facilities to provide superior services to their customers. TVS Cable currently offers FTTH technology, triple play plans and new GigaFi gigabit service in select areas. TVS Cable is proud of its 52 years of success and will continue to strive to provide top quality services to the people of Eastern Kentucky. For more information, please visit www.tvscable.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2017, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.202comms.com/Harmonic/181106Harmonic.docx

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/Harmonic/Harmonic-CableOSLogo.jpg

Photo Caption: Harmonic CableOS™ Virtualized Cable Access Solution

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@TVSCable%20Deploys%20%23DOCSIS%203.1%20%23Broadband%20Offering%20with%20@HarmonicInc%20%23CableOS%20%20-%20http://bit.ly/2SJpa6y