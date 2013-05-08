Albis Technologies - ANGA COM 2013 Preview

ANGA COM 2013 EXHIBITOR PREVIEW

Albis Technologies -- Booth R29, Hall 10.1

At ANGA COM 2013, Albis Technologies will demonstrate a comprehensive range of HD IPTV set-top boxes (STBs), including the new SceneGate(TM) 9300, an innovative HD DVB/IPTV STB that features dual processing, 3D graphics, and 3D TV support for a superior end-user experience.

NEW at ANGA COM 2013

New at ANGA COM 2013 is Albis Technologies' SceneGate(TM) 9300, a powerful HD DVB/IPTV STB that supports on-demand, linear TV, and over-the-top (OTT) services. Through a compact, modular-based design with integrated SD memory card support and an HDD slot, the SceneGate 9300 offers service providers the flexibility to easily add advanced IPTV services like time-shifted TV and local PVR in the field to increase their revenue streams. The platform's robust 1600-MIPS dual processor ensures an exceptional picture quality for end-users, delivering HD resolution up to 1080p60 via an HDMI(R) 1.4a interface. The future-proof solution also supports HD picture-in-picture (PiP), is 3D TV ready, and incorporates a graphics CPU supporting OpenGL(R) ES 2.0 and WebGL(TM), allowing service providers to deliver a next-generation television experience.

A flexible SDK supports open APIs for integration with native- or browser-based middleware clients and applications. Using Albis Technologies' open API technology, the platform leverages a unified media framework to enable seamless integration with IPTV and OTT channels. Advanced system-on-chip technology provides enhanced processing power and memory, allowing service providers to offer feature-rich applications and customizable user interfaces. End-users can easily connect accessories such as wireless dongles, keyboards, and storage devices to the STB to optimize their connected television experience. Sophisticated security features guarantee the protection of a service provider's valuable assets.

Key Products and Technology Demos

SceneGate(TM) Micro II

At ANGA COM 2013, Albis Technologies will showcase integration between the SceneGate(TM) Micro II HD IPTV STB and a third-party application, providing pay-TV operators with a scalable, flexible solution for enabling IPTV services. Capable of delivering linear TV, VOD, OTT, and PVR services, Albis Technologies' SceneGate Micro II ensures a high-quality experience for end-users from a powerful, compact design. The SceneGate Micro II delivers HD resolution up to 1080p via an HDMI 1.4a interface, and is 3D TV ready, enabling service providers to deliver a more exclusive service offering.

Company Overview:

About Albis Technologies (www.albistechnologies.com)

From digital set-top boxes to business access products, Albis Technologies delivers innovative and tailored solutions. Customers, partners and end-users benefit from Albis Technologies' expert knowledge, quality product

and reliable cooperation. As a leading provider of both business and consumer solutions, with global coverage serving over 40 countries, Albis Technologies' has demonstrated a proven track record of experience and competence. Albis Technologies is headquartered in Switzerland and focuses on partnerships and customer satisfaction.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

IMAGE DOWNLOADS

Photo Links:

www.202comms.com/Albis/SceneGate9300.zip

Caption: The new SceneGate(TM) 9300 STB from Albis Technologies.

www.202comms.com/Albis/SceneGateMicroII.zip

Caption: SceneGate(TM) Micro II