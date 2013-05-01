PGA TOUR Entertainment Relies on Xytech

(Mission Hills, CA) Xytech, the global leader in facility management software for the broadcast and media services industries, announced that PGA TOUR Entertainment has chosen MediaPulse to support its wide range of services, which include commercial production, live event coverage, creative services, and licensed golf footage.

PGA TOUR Entertainment, headquartered in St. Augustine, FL, is a world-class, innovative entertainment company and the full service content production arm of the PGA TOUR. Established in 1985, the Emmy(r) Award winning company has produced countless television series and specials for broadcast, cable and digital platforms. PGA TOUR Entertainment's 32,000 square foot facility offers North Florida's premier high definition edit facilities, state-of-the-art graphics, animation, audio sound design, and satellite and fiber transmission facilities. After a careful review of available solutions by PGA TOUR Entertainment, MediaPulse was chosen to support operations across an extensive roster of schedules, deliverables, facilities and project management.

David Dukes, Senior Director of Technical Operations for PGA TOUR Entertainment saw MediaPulse as a strong solution to their multi-faceted needs. "Sports entertainment organizations are uniquely focused on so many areas these days. Commercial and long form programming, live events, broadcast, and digital media are now all part of the mix for us. We found MediaPulse to be a perfect fit for our need to manage production staff, project schedules and reporting."

Greg Dolan, COO of Xytech, said, "PGA TOUR Entertainment is at the top of the list of the great organizations we have had the pleasure of working with in the past year. It's been a wonderful experience putting MediaPulse in place for this terrific group of professionals. We designed our platform to support just the sort of work they are delivering."

About Xytech

Xytech Systems Corporation(tm) is the leading global provider of facility management software for today's media and broadcast companies. Leveraging a 25-year history of innovation and market expertise, Xytech brings unparalleled proficiency to its customers with flexible, transparent and evolutionary solutions that set the standard for successfully managing the continuous business realignments that define today's marketplace. Xytech's collaborative MediaPulse platform and suite of solutions enable craft workflow and asset management systems to work seamlessly with the company's renowned planning, scheduling and financial management tools. Xytech has over 450 software deployments in more than 20 countries around the world and is headquartered in Mission Hills, California, with regional offices in New York and London.

For more information, please visit or call +1.818.698.4900 (US) or +44 (0)20.7903.5170 (UK).

About PGA TOUR Entertainment

For more information, please visit www.pgatourentertainment.com or call (904)940-7000

