Snell Partners With Danmon Svenska AB and Twentyfourseven to Deliver Groundbreaking Distance Outside Broadcasting Service

Snell's Kahuna 360 Switcher, IQ Modular Solutions, and Sirius Routers to Drive Production Company's New Service Offering Low-Cost Alternative to Mobile Production Vehicles

READING, U.K. -- April 11, 2013 -- On the show floor at the 2013 NAB Show today, Snell announced that it has formed a three-way partnership with its Swedish reseller, Danmon Svenska AB, and Twentyfourseven, one of Scandinavia's largest providers of production and broadcast services and equipment. Through Danmon Svenska, Snell has sold a suite of its next-generation Kahuna 360 production switching, IQ Modular, and Sirius routing systems to Twentyfourseven for its upcoming Distance Outside Broadcasting (DOB) service as well as for two new fixed control rooms.

Twentyfourseven has recently announced its DOB service to provide broadcasting clients with a high-quality, lower-cost contribution alternative to expensive and high-maintenance mobile production trucks and equipment. With DOB, broadcasters are able to produce live international sports and other multi-camera productions from a single control room with full signal and communication control and no degradation in video quality. Through its partnership with Telia Sonera International Carrier, Twentyfourseven provides a fiber link from the broadcaster's remote set to the control room at unlimited distance and with low latency.

"Twentyfourseven's DOB service is truly groundbreaking because it not only reduces broadcasters' production costs and gives them tremendous flexibility for producing multiple remote, live events, but it also offers the potential for 'greener,' more environmentally friendly operations," said Tim Banks, global sales director, Snell. "DOB is one more example of Twentyfourseven's thought leadership and visionary thinking in the field of distance live production and broadcasting, which aligns well with Snell's technological capability and product solutions."

The DOB service successfully completed a proof-of-concept exercise last summer during the London Games, when Twentyfourseven provided a remote workflow solution for one of its leading broadcast clients that linked the broadcaster's London studio with its control room in Stockholm. The fully deployed service will be available to Twentyfourseven customers by summer 2013.

"Snell and Danmon Svenska are the ideal strategic partners to help us successfully launch our DOB service. Snell broadcast infrastructure equipment is well-known for being future-proof and highly flexible, and Snell is leading the way on emerging technologies such as 4K and fiber for long-distance signal transport," said Kent Lundgren, CEO, Twentyfourseven. "With Snell, we know we have chosen a trusted partner to provide the technology infrastructure for this highly strategic new offering."

More information about Snell's full broadcast infrastructure product line is available online at www.snellgroup.com.

About Twentyfourseven:

Twentyfourseven delivers technical solutions for TV, film, sports, and event productions. The company provides its customers with the knowledge and equipment they need to succeed with their productions, at any location in the world. Twentyfourseven was founded in 1996 and today operates in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland. In its years of business, the company has built an invaluable knowledge base of production expertise in challenging environments and with extreme climate conditions. For more information, visit www.twentyfourseven.se.

About Danmon Svenska AB:

Based in Stockholm, Danmon Svenska AB is one of four companies within the Danmon Group in Scandinavia. The company is a distributor of professional video and audio equipment and represents some of the world's most distinguished broadcast manufacturers. Danmon Svenska supplies single products or complete turnkey systems with a philosophy to provide the highest levels of technical pre-sales advice and after-sales support. For more information, visit www.danmon.se.

About Snell:

Snell is a leading innovator in digital media technology, providing broadcasters and global media companies with a comprehensive range of solutions for creating, managing, and streamlining the distribution of content for today's multi-screen world. Specializing in TV Everywhere and Live TV applications, Snell provides the necessary tools to transition seamlessly and cost-effectively to 4K UHDTV, file-based, and 3Gbps operations, while enabling broadcasters to monetize and deliver their media assets across multiple distribution platforms. Headquartered in the U.K., Snell serves more than 2,000 broadcasters, post facilities, and global media companies in more than 100 countries through its worldwide team of sales and support personnel. More information is available at www.snellgroup.com.

