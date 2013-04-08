Front Porch Digital's LYNX Cloud-Based Storage Service to Power Ericsson's Recovery Playout Platform

LYNX Enables Cost-Effective Playout Recovery Solution for Broadcasters That Use Ericsson's Playout Platform

LOUISVILLE, Colo. -- April 8, 2013 -- Front Porch Digital, the global leader in cloud-based content storage management (CSM) solutions, today announced that Ericsson will use Front Porch Digital's LYNX(SM) cloud-based disaster recovery (DR) and long-term asset storage service as the foundation of its cost-effective playout recovery solution. The solution will make it possible for any broadcaster that uses Ericsson's playout platform to afford a redundant broadcasting system.

"The LYNX service provides all the features of a physical CSM system without the infrastructure investment," said Rino Petricola, senior vice president and general manager at Front Porch Digital. "Broadcasters can duplicate their existing content within LYNX and retrieve it from Ericsson's playout systems. That way, should disaster strike, they have a turnkey disaster recovery solution for the immediate retrieval and playout of their assets."

The solution will combine the LYNX cloud-based storage service with Ericsson's recovery playout platform. Because of LYNX, multiple customers will be able to share the standardized recovery platform, thereby reducing the cost significantly for each customer.

LYNX can ingest content from tape or as file-based media, and customers can either manage ingest and restore processes manually from supplied software, or automate the processes in order to turn ingest and restore into invisible and seamless background tasks. LYNX provides inexpensive offsite replication of the content library with a dashboard view of the stored assets.

"As a broadcast services partner helping to manage more than 1.5 million hours of broadcast TV every year, we know that the most important thing is staying on the air, but the redundant systems required to do it can be too expensive," said Thorsten Sauer, head of broadcast services at Ericsson. "By employing Front Porch Digital's LYNX technology, we can offer our customers an affordable way to replicate their systems and recover their assets immediately if needed."

Front Porch Digital will demonstrate LYNX at the 2013 NAB Show in booths SU3602 and SU3605. More information about Front Porch Digital products is available at fpdigital.com.

About Ericsson

Ericsson is a world-leading provider of communications technology and services, enabling the Networked Society with efficient real-time solutions that allow us all to study, work, and live our lives more freely, in sustainable societies around the world. Ericsson's offering comprises services, software, and infrastructure within Information and Communications Technology for telecom operators and other industries. Today 40 percent of the world's mobile traffic goes through Ericsson networks, and Ericsson supports customers' networks servicing more than 2.5 billion subscriptions.

About Front Porch Digital

Front Porch Digital is the global leader in solutions for migrating, managing, and monetizing media content. Operating on site and in the cloud, the company's purpose-built software employs the latest technologies to deliver truly flexible and scalable media workflows. Solutions delivered by Front Porch Digital appropriately manage large and complex media files and workflows while ensuring optimal performance and utmost security. More information is available at fpdigital.com.