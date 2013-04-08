Triveni Digital Announces Strategic Initiatives to Enhance Local Broadcaster Revenues

PRINCETON, N.J. -- April 8, 2013 -- Triveni Digital today announced new strategic initiatives aimed at enabling local broadcasters to generate new revenues by leveraging their core assets. The initiatives are based upon a new ATSC 2.0-compatible open architecture and system components from Triveni Digital and other partners that allow local broadcasters to deliver content to next-generation viewing platforms while optimizing distribution costs and the quality of the consumer's viewing experience. By extending the options for viewers to access local content, broadcasters can realize new revenue streams through targeted advertisements as well as subscription and pay-per-view services.

Some components of the new architecture are already supported by Triveni Digital's proven and widely deployed products. Additional components will be developed over time, in collaboration with third-party technology vendors and with input from local broadcasters.

Elements of the new architecture will be demonstrated at the 2013 NAB show in Triveni Digital's booth SU5602 and in the ATSC 2.0 demonstration area located in N2837, based on the following key components:

GuideBuilder(R) Plus for Extended Metadata Management

GuideBuilder(R) Plus supports the metadata needs of emerging viewing applications, making it and the underlying GuideBuilder 5 system "metadata central" in the broadcast plant of the future. GuideBuilder Plus will support metadata for ad targeting, news segment metadata, sub-event schedules, related-content metadata, and interactive moments within events (i.e. triggers).

Open MediaHub

Triveni Digital's Open MediaHub initiative will develop open-source software for broadcast cache management in the home in partnership with other key industry players. The Open MediaHub can be configured within a variety of consumer devices. The open environment for CE devices will optimize local broadcast content distribution costs and supports a variety of emerging applications and devices for viewing broadcast content.

Avisor(TM) Local Content Viewer

Avisor(TM) is a tablet-based software platform for viewing local media content. It provides a portal for conveniently accessing local content and creates a platform for targeted advertising. Avisor can be used to view content from the Open MediaHub or the Internet, including previously aired or distributed content such as local news segments, or associated newspaper and magazine articles. In addition, Avisor can complement a station's live viewing experience by serving as a second-screen enhancement.

SkyScraper(R) Content Delivery System

SkyScraper(R) is the most widely deployed system for optimized heterogeneous content delivery over broadcast and the Internet in North America. The SkyScraper architecture is optimized for broadcast workflow and is being extended to take advantage of new technologies including ATSC 2.0 and the Open MediaHub initiative.

Xstream MediaMaker

Triveni Digital is working with Xstream to adapt Xstream's leading toolset to the local broadcast environment. Xstream MediaMaker provides tools for OTT content delivery, and is being integrated with Triveni Digital's other advanced content distribution initiatives.

"The television industry is entering a new phase driven by rapid changes in content delivery options and consumer viewing patterns" said Mark Simpson, president and CEO of Triveni Digital. "While the growing consumer expectation to access video programming on any device at any time is a challenge, we believe it creates a compelling opportunity for local broadcasters to leverage their unique advantages. After the recent employee buyout of LG Electronics' ownership position in the company, we are in an ideal position to work with key partners and customers to implement our new strategy directed toward enabling broadcasters to capture a larger share of the local advertising market and to receive premium content payments."

More information about Triveni Digital products is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

# # #

About Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital has been a leading provider of metadata management, advanced content distribution, and video quality assurance systems for the broadcast, cable, telco, and IPTV industries since 1997. Leveraging deep experience in advanced digital media technologies and leadership roles in organizations such as ATSC and SCTE, Triveni Digital products set the industry standard for reliability, ease of use, and value.

Note to Editors: When referring to Triveni Digital, please use the complete company name, "Triveni Digital." Product and company names mentioned herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

ENDS