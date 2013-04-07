Wohler iON Makes NAB Show Debut

iON Enables Remote Monitoring and Review of Baseband and File-Based Signals From a Single Platform

SAN FRANCISCO -- April 7, 2013 -- Wohler Technologies today announced the NAB Show debut of its acclaimed next-generation iON monitoring solution. Leveraging Wohler's world-class technologies, iON meets current and future signal management and confidence monitoring needs on a single platform that can be remotely accessed and controlled from Web-enabled devices. Using the iON platform, broadcasters can access all of Wohler's proven confidence monitoring capabilities from remote PC, Mac(R), smartphone, and tablet devices, with video and audio content streamed in real time for viewing and monitoring.

"Wohler always has been an innovator; we invented in-rack audio monitoring and have been a leader in the field for years, and now we see iON taking the field-of-reference and confidence monitoring to a whole new level," said Don Bird, chief marketing officer at Wohler. "iON is designed to address uniquely the massive changes in how the broadcast industry works with audio, video, and associated data. It not only consolidates extensive monitoring capabilities on a single platform to enable practical, highly efficient monitoring of both baseband and file-based signals, but also makes that monitored content readily available for review anywhere, anytime, on the broadest possible range of platforms and devices."

iON provides real-time streaming of audio, video, MPEG ASI, and VoIP sources, as well as associated metadata, from locally installed, modular hardware platforms that manage all I/O connections at their source. Audio, video, captioning/subtitling, loudness, MADI, and MPEG monitoring and analysis can be performed from a single user-configurable software interface.

"The iON platform has been specifically designed to accommodate adoption of new formats, standards, and applications as they emerge in the rapidly evolving arena of content delivery, including the emerging AVB standard and 4K content pipelines," added Bird. "Because iON is able to transcode between the baseband and file-based environments, it can address the full range of monitoring and display systems used across the broadcast enterprise."

The iON base model design includes four bidirectional connections that can each be tasked as multichannel inputs or outputs. Secure access can be provided to multiple users, who can utilize either Web-enabled devices or local control panels to view and monitor content. The solution's future-proof modular design supports additional I/Os via additional cards in a compact 1RU chassis with support for the addition of optional redundant power supplies. Information is provided to the user via a gigabit Ethernet connection.

iON will be featured in the Wohler booth, N3729, at the 2013 NAB Show. Further information about Wohler's entire product line is available online at www.wohler.com.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring category, and continues today through its development of signal management and monitoring solutions for video, audio, captioning, and loudness applications. Wohler's 2012 acquisition of RadiantGrid Technologies extends this award-winning product line to include the Wohler RadiantGrid(TM) Intelligent Media Transformation Platform for efficient file-based content creation and distribution, quality control, and faster-than-real-time transcoding and standards conversion. This new offering, combined with the company's proven, cost-effective confidence monitoring, compliance recording, and content management solutions, ensures high-quality media production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

