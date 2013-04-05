LAST CHANCE to Pre-Register for Adorama’s NAB Great Giveaway Sweepstakes

New York, NY – April 5, 2013 –Adorama, the leading supplier of professional video, photographic and consumer electronics products, will be hosting its first ever NAB Great Giveaway Sweepstakes, raffling off three of the hottest new cinema cameras on the market at next week’s show. Sign up now before pre-registration closes this Sunday, April 7, for a chance to win the Blackmagic Cinema Camera, the Sony PMW-200, or the Canon C100 during NAB 2013. Then, stop by the Adorama booth (C7412) to pick up a raffle ticket – good for all three days of the raffle. Register now!



What You Can Win

Every evening at 5pm, a lucky NAB attendee will win one of the three following prizes:



Monday – Blackmagic Cinema Camera: Elegant, sophisticated and jam-packed with the latest digital cinema technology, Blackmagic Cinema Camera gives work that timeless feature film look. Blackmagic Cinema Camera features an amazing 2.5K image sensor with a wide 13 stops of dynamic range for a true digital film camera.



Tuesday – Sony PMW-200: The Sony PMW-200 Camcorder is equipped with three 1/2″ Full HD 1920 x 1080 Exmor CMOS sensors, which support 1000 TV1 high resolution, F11 (2000 lx) high sensitivity, low 56 dB noise and a wide dynamic range. Functions include Slow/Quick motion playback, focus magnification, slow shutter, shutter angle settings and picture cache recording.



Wednesday – Canon C100: Endowed with a rich Cinema EOS feature-set and optimized for one-person operation, the C100 is a full 1920×1080 digital video camera that’s compatible with Canon’s entire range of EF Cinema and EF-lenses. Equipped with the Super 35mm Canon 8.3 Megapixel CMOS image sensor and revolutionary Canon DV III processor, the C100 is a highly mobile, compact professional camera ideal for those seeking operational convenience and exceptional HD imagery.



Rules of the Adorama Great Giveaway Sweepstakes

To participate in Adorama’s NAB Great Giveaway Sweepstakes, contestants must register online before Sunday April 7 or at the Adorama booth (C7412). Then, visit Adorama between 9am and 4:45pm to check in for the drawing and pick up a raffle ticket. Drawings will take place at Adorama’s booth Monday through Wednesday at 5pm. Participants must be present to win.



Win Big and Get Featured

In addition to winning the Blackmagic Cinema Camera, Sony PMW-200 or Canon C100, each lucky winner will be featured on the award-winning Adorama TV. Adorama will feature a profile story on each winner, showcasing a short reel that they shot with their winning camera.



What to See at the Adorama Booth

Adorama video, film and photography specialists as well as production experts from the Adorama Rental Center will be onsite, providing attendees with information on the latest acquisition technology and digital media accessories available for filmmakers, cinematographers and digital media enthusiasts. Adorama will showcase a wide-range of professional and prosumer video gear, from cameras to lenses to tripods, for attendees to test-drive and compare, including the latest from Nikon, Arri, Zeiss and Manfrotto.



NAB attendees are encouraged to schedule an appointment to discuss their production and camera needs with an Adorama representative. To schedule a meeting, email provideo@adorama.com.



To set up a press briefing with a member of the Adorama team, please contact Anya Oskolkova at anya@zazilmediagroup.com.



