ANTON/BAUER SHOWCASES NEW GOLD SPECTRUM WIRELESS PRODUCTION SERIES AT THE 2013 NAB SHOW

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 3, 2013—Anton/Bauer®, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company, and a premier global provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, will showcase its new Anton/Bauer Gold Spectrum™ Wireless Series at the 2013 NAB Show (Vitec Videocom Booth C6025). A collaboration between Anton/Bauer and Vitec Group sister company Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), Anton/Bauer’s Gold Spectrum Series is comprised of the AB-HDRF Kit, AB-HDTX transmitter, AB-HDRX dual diversity COFDM receiver and/or AB Direct VU handheld receiver/monitor. The size of each component within the series makes it ideal for reality TV, ENG/EFP, OB and live event coverage.





“With many of the solutions within the Gold Spectrum Series being utilized in the field already, we look forward to highlighting the benefits it can bring to production professionals at NAB,” says Chris O’Neill, vice president of product management and marketing, Anton/Bauer. “Whether they’re looking for the full kit or individual components, we encourage attendees to come and see how they can easily streamline workflows by integrating this compact solution into their kit. This portable system can really help bring out the creativity in a multitude of applications.”

The AB-HDTX transmitter is camera mountable and features SD/HD encoding in a miniature transmit solution package. The AB-HDTX can deliver an RF output of 100 mW from a package that conveniently mounts between the Gold Mount®, camera and Anton/Bauer Logic Series® battery. Designed for a new generation of HD SDI capable compact cameras, the AB-HDTX supports video and embedded audio transmission with selectable bandwidths of 6, 7 and 8 MHz. The AB-HDTX features superb H.264 SD and HD encoding capabilities and operates in the standard 2k DVB-T COFDM mode.

Another component, the AB-HDRX COFDM receiver, utilizes maximal ratio combing that supports MPEG-4 video and embedded audio decoding. This technology provides a highly reliable decode solution in demanding portable applications. Designed for a new generation of camera-mounted HD SDI transmitters the AB-HDRX supports video and embedded audio transmission with selectable bandwidths of 6, 7 and 8 MHz.

In addition, Anton/Bauer’s AB Direct VU offers a compact, portable system that includes a handheld monitor with built-in receiver—also powered using Anton/Bauer Gold Mounts and batteries. The AB Direct VU displays COFDM video transmissions using a built-in, internal nine-inch 16:9 format screen. The bright, high-resolution 1200-NIT, 1080i HD LCD screen makes the unit suitable for a variety of uses, including ENG/EFP, OB, cine and film production and sporting events. The high-bright LCD screen is easy to read in daylight, an important feature for outdoor applications. It also features a simple-to-use menu-driven interface. It can receive up to 12 camera positions and send video over Ethernet to remote software or hardware decoders as well as stream shots live over the Internet via IP. This allows multiple remote viewers to monitor the same video simultaneously. What’s more, it features audio connections as well as two speakers. The bandwidth is customizable between channels 6, 7 and 8.



For advanced functions such as changing frequency plans or unit naming, a user-friendly administration software package is included with the AB Direct VU. The administration software package allows users to configure and store up to 16 custom preset configurations. These values can then be locked in place, providing simple and reliable operation. Additionally, access control ensures that users will not inadvertently corrupt critical production settings. The OSD display helps the operator navigate the local user interface and features receiver statistics such as signal strength, preset, modulation and remaining battery life. It provides users with full confidence in the operation of the unit.



As a complete system, when used together, the AB-HDTX transmitter sends its signal directly to the AB-HDRX dual-diversity receiver or the AB Direct VU. It offers an RF output of 100 mW and is capable of accepting a wide range of HD/SD video formats along with embedded audio from the HD-SDI output on the camera. The use of MPEG-4 compression allows the signal to travel a half-mile in line-of-site applications. This setup offers users the flexibility to choose between 12 different channels in which to transmit, ensuring the least amount of interference. This allows multiple cameras to transmit to one central receive site. “In this application, a director can conveniently monitor different shots and make adjustments, adding to the creativity of any production in real-time,” adds O’Neill. When used together, the components only draw about 15 watts and Anton/Bauer batteries, including the DIONIC® 90, HC and HCX, can be used with it to offer reliable power for extended periods of time.



