DVEO Launches Streaming Appliance for Multiple Channel Scheduled Continuous HLS Streaming from On Board Hard Drive

San Diego, California -- DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), is now shipping their new continuous streamer and VOD (video-on-demand) media server. The Infinity Streamer™ streams multiple HLS video files, plus audio files, from the on board .5 TB drive, with scheduled playlists. DVEO will demonstrate the new system at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam, September 7-11, at Stand 2.A54.



The Infinity Streamer is a streaming server for stored content. Input can be individual files or multiple files. File types supported are H.264 ts, flv, H.264 ps, .mov, VC-1 (.wmv), mkv, and others. The Infinity Streamer also supports loopable playback.



The input of the stored content typically arrives via FTP file transfer, and the files to be played are stored on the server. The standard system includes a .5 terabyte hard drive.



The Infinity Streamer adds various "Wrappers" such as HLS, RTMP, RTSP, etc. The system can output many streams at the same time, with different wrappers and bit rates for each stream.



"The Infinity Streamer streams multiple playlists on multiple channels, which makes it ideal for looped playout over the Internet," commented Scott Grizzle, Product Manager for DVEO. "With the scheduling, playlists stream out live at predetermined times. We recommend it to our customers for digital signage, distance learning, ads and promotional spots, and more. One customer plans to create an internal YouTube™ farm."



The Infinity Streamer runs on a Xeon® 4 Core CPU. It relies on a "minimal" Linux® Kernel (residing in a flash memory device) that is highly ruggedized and task optimized for live streaming, coupled to a web-based GUI that can be run from anywhere.



The system has been tested to be compatible with the latest Adobe®, Wowza®, and Real Helix™ servers, and many CDNs.



Features:

Easy to use drag and drop methodology for importing streams

Use individual files or multiple playlists for input

Multiple file types supported

Loopable playback

Supports most streaming methodologies

Watch Folder Mechanism for updates

Scheduler for streaming by the clock

Creates simultaneous High, Medium, and Low bitrate streams

Expandable Hard Disk via SANs, etc.

Output: Multiple simultaneous IP streams through GigE port (RJ45)

IP Output protocols: HTTP Live (HLS), HTTP, UDP, RTP, RTSP, multicast and unicast with transport stream envelope, HTTP Smooth, HTTP Dynamic, FTP, RTMP (Open Flash), or WMV9 with HTTP/ASF

Support for all 3 flavors of segmented streaming: Apple® HTTP live, Windows® HTTP smooth and Flash HTTP dynamic. These streams can be played by Apple® and Android devices as well as Silverlight and Flash Clients.

Can output WMV9/WMA streams in Windows® HTTP/ASF envelope for direct playback using Windows® Media Player

Supports M3u8 playlist files (standalone and through HTTP live)

Supports H.264 High Profile @ Level 4.0 (HP@L4)

Supports 1080i, 1080p, 720p, 480i, CIF, QCIF, qHD, H.264up and many others, and custom resolutions

Built-in SSL VPN client for secure transport of streams across the internet or for traversing complicated networks. The tunnel is based on OpenVPN and it works for both multicast and unicast traffic.

Tested compatible with major brands of IP devices including Amino™, Roku®, Atlanta DTH, and Apple iPad® and iPhone®

Supports Verimatrix™ and other Rotating Key Servers

Supports hundreds of IPTV clients (depends on bandwidth)

Configure and operate via Remote GUI

SNMP remote management with low power consumption due to Sandy Bridge Intel CPU



Suggested Retail Price:

Infinity Streamer: $4,995 U.S.







DVEO and Infinity Streamer are trademarks of Computer Modules, Inc.

All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.





About CMI and DVEO

CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.



For more information on CMI and DVEO, please contact Rebecca Gray at +1 (858) 613-1818 or rebecca@dveo.com. To download DVEO's press releases and product images, visit the news section at www.dveo.com.







DVEO, 11409 West Bernardo Court, San Diego, California, 92127

Web: www.dveo.com phone: +1 (858) 613-1818, fax: +1 (858) 613-1815