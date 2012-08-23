iStreamPlanet Named to Inc. Magazine's List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

New VP of Finance Takes Financial Helm

LAS VEGAS -- Aug. 23, 2012 -- Thanks to significant year-over-year growth, iStreamPlanet, a leading provider of live and on-demand streaming video solutions, has been listed on the "2012 Inc. 5000," Inc. Magazine's prestigious ranking of America's fastest growing, privately held companies. The company was also ranked among the top 50 media companies on the list.

"iStreamPlanet grew out of the vision to revolutionize live broadcast video on the Internet, and in a short time we've amassed expertise that has allowed us to enjoy great success," said Robin Cole, vice president of iStreamPlanet. "Appearing on this list of entrepreneurial elites is high praise, and the ultimate recognition of that success."

iStreamPlanet counts among its customers some of the world's leading sports, entertainment, and technology brands, including NBC, Turner Broadcasting, the United States Olympic Committee, AT&T, and Microsoft. In the decade since its inception, iStreamPlanet has become the managed-broadcast provider behind the biggest live and on-demand events, including the Vancouver 2010 Olympics, Wimbledon, the U.S. Open, the French Open, Tour de France, Sunday Night Football, TNT Overtime, PGA, NASCAR, and UFC on Xbox.

The esteemed rankings come as iStreamPlanet welcomes Laurie Cansler as vice president of finance to lead the company through its next phase of growth. Prior to joining iStreamPlanet, Cansler held a number of high-profile, high-impact financial positions in the technology industry during her nearly 25-year career. Most recently, she served as CFO at Likewise Software (since acquired by EMC), where she was responsible for all finance and business operations of the venture-backed company. Before that she worked at Brueggerman and Johnson, Seattle's premier business valuation consulting firm, and spent more than 11 years at AT&T Wireless as a director on the finance team. A CPA and experienced financial management executive, Cansler's expertise includes M&A transactions, corporate financing, and operational and planning initiatives.

