Adorama Among First to Offer New Canon EOS Rebel SL1 and T5I for Pre-Order

New York, New York — March 21, 2013 – Adorama, the world’s only full-service destination for photo, video and electronics, now has available for pre-order Canon’s newest camera offerings: a new mirrorless SLR, EOS T5I and Powershot models, and a new 18-55mm, f/3.5-5.6 EF lens.



The newest EOS Rebel SL1 Body allows Canon to claim the world’s smallest DSLR title. Comparable in size to some of the mirrorless interchangeable-lens compact cameras, this new model features an 18-megapixel CMOS sensor, an ISO range of 100 – 12,800 (expandable to 25,600) and high-speed continuous shooting of up to five frames per second (fps). Its full HD video capabilities include Movie Servo AF mode, manual exposure control and multiple frame rate selections. With a three-inch LCD touch-screen monitor that replaces many of the buttons normally found on the back of a Canon DSLR, and advanced imaging features such as creative filters and HDR backlight control mode, users will be able to create great still and moving images easier than ever.



The Rebel SL1 Body is available alone or as a kit, paired with Canon’s new lens, the Canon 18-55mm STM lens. Canon’s new zoom lens has an Optical Image Stabilizer, but the big news on this lens is its new STM AF motor, which helps to make its focusing operation exceptionally quiet – a great feature to have when shooting video. With multiple optics inside – both a UD lens and a high-precision aspheric lens – chromatic aberration and ghosting are reduced throughout its zoom range. Optimized lens coatings ensure exceptional color balance.



Photographers can now pre-order the Canon EOS Rebel SL1 W/18-55 or the new Canon EOS Rebel T5I W/18-55; the newly designed lens is also available in a kit with Canon’s other new DSLR release, the EOS Rebel T5I Body. The upgraded model of the Rebel T4I, this new body features a redesigned 18.0 megapixel CMOS sensor, 14-bit AD conversion, an ISO range of 100 – 12,800 (expandable to 25,600) and nine-point cross-type AF system. The swivel LCD touch screen back especially complements its full HD movie mode features: multiple frame rate selections, Movie Servo AF for continuous focusing of moving subjects, and manual exposure control. Additional features include a built-in stereo microphone, manual audio level adjustment and Video Snapshot with editing for expanded movie shooting options. The Rebel T5I W/18-55 is also available as a kit with Canon’s existing W/18-135mm zoom lens.



Canon is also releasing an additional updated camera model, a new Powershot. The Powershot SX-280 has built-in Wi-Fi technology that allows users to wirelessly transfer images to social networking sites or to a PC, and even offers a free download of Canon’s CameraWindow app for users to upload images directly to a smartphone. The 12.1-megapixel CMOS sensor combined with a new DIGIC 6 Image Processor improves low-light performance up to ISO 6400, and a Smart AUTO feature intelligently chooses the correct setting based on 58 predefined shooting situations. A new feature, Hybrid Auto, combines the technologies of Smart AUTO and Intelligent IS to create a 720p HD video clip in Movie Digest Mode every time users shoot a still image; the clip is approximately four seconds long – perfect for sharing on social media sites. Shooting movies with the Powershot SX is also an option, with 1080p/60p HD full HD video for creating beautiful looking movies. Two different color options, the Canon SX-280 Black and Canon SX-280 Red, are stylish as well as high-performance cameras.



Look for full product reviews of the Canon SL1 and Rebel T5I in the Learning Center, on the Adorama website.



