Master the XDCAM Archive Process with Moviola

There are a lot of archival solutions out there, learn the XDCAM method with a free webinar from Moviola.

Once your project is complete, the question in the filmmaking industry has always been, “how do I archive this now?” Back-up and archiving has always been a challenging process, and one that can be quite frustrating as it takes place after the project has been finalized. Different solutions have popped up, each with their benefits and drawbacks. How do you know which is the right solution for you? That’s why Moviola has announced a free live webinar on March 21st at 11:30 AM PST. The webinar will detail archiving processes in regards to Sony’s XDCAM format. Viewers will gain an understanding of how this format can help to streamline your archival process, and protect your work for the next 50 years.Presenter Mike DesRocheshas been an active support resource to the broadcast and production community for 16 years. During the recent transitional years, he's focused on educating the masses as to what solutions are out there and what to consider before purchasing equipment and/or starting a production. Working directly with production companies, news stations, sports teams, corporations and individuals, he's facilitated their daunting migrations from SD to HD and/or from tape-based to file-based workflows.To register for this webinar, visithttp://www.moviola.com/webinars/archival-solution-xdcam/

To register for this webinar, visithttp://www.moviola.com/webinars/archival-solution-xdcam/

