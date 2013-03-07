Nordisk Film TV and TV 2 Denmark Launch Daily Talk Show Programs on Mosart Automation System

BERGEN, Norway -- March 7, 2013 -- Mosart Medialab today announced that production company Nordisk Film TV and broadcaster TV 2 Denmark are using Mosart(R) automation to support live production of a daily TV 2 morning talk show and an evening entertainment show at the Hovedbanegården, Copenhagen's main railway station. TV 2 Denmark already uses Mosart automation in its news channel control room, and the new system supplied by systems integrator Boffins Technology gives Nordisk Film TV and TV 2 Denmark the efficient production tools they need for the shows.

"As we set up the production environment for these two talk shows, we saw Mosart automation as an attractive choice not only because it is familiar to TV 2 operators, but also because it opens the door to long-overdue advances in studio control," said Benny Madsen, coordinator/manager at Nordisk Film TV and project leader for the Mosart automation installation. "The solution gives just a few operators the ability to create more complex productions more easily, and we're only getting started in taking advantage of its capabilities. Because Mosart is an IP-based solution, we also have tremendous flexibility in where we can situate both technical control and the presenter studio."

Mosart automation is designed to meet the requirements of up-to-the-minute live news, sports, weather, talk shows, and bulletins. The system accepts inputs from leading newsroom computer systems and works with broadcast systems and devices to give operators efficient control, as well as the time and flexibility they need to add the human touch to their broadcasts.

The Mosart automation installation was completed in just a month and launched at the beginning of January. With plans to produce shows at high-profile events such as motion-picture award presentations and regional festivals, Nordisk Film TV and TV 2 Denmark are already testing the possibilities Mosart automation offers in terms of remote operation and resource sharing.

"The installation of Mosart automation at the Hovedbanegården for talk show programs demonstrates the solution's versatility in supporting live productions," said John Kjellevold, managing director at Mosart Medialab. "Both Nordisk Film TV and TV 2 Denmark are forward-looking companies eager to take advantage of technical innovation, and we are confident that they will find creative ways in which Mosart automation can reduce their costs and add interest to their programs."

Further information on Mosart Medialab and its products is available at www.mosart.no or by phone at +47 55 90 80 70.

About Mosart Medialab

Mosart Medialab is a subsidiary of TV 2 Norway and one of the cluster of technology spin-offs originating from TV 2, including Vizrt, StormGeo, Vimond, and Wolftech. Mosart Medialab (www.mosart.no) develops and markets the Mosart(R) automation system for news, sports, weather, and live broadcasting applications. Conceived in 2002 at TV 2 by professional news directors, producers, and editors, Mosart meets the demands of live production by simplifying workflow and control, eliminating operational errors, and providing a highly flexible environment for ad hoc operation. High-level gallery control is combined with a sophisticated user interface, making it easy to override the schedule and improvise when breaking news demands instant response. Open-systems architecture ensures industry-leading compatibility with the widest range of third-party systems. Mosart is used for prime-time shows and 24/7 operations by major broadcasters. Mosart is Europe's market leader in studio automation. ARD, BBC, SKY, N24, TV2 Denmark, SVT, YLE, Global TV, and NRK are a few of its customers.

