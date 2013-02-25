Harmonic at VIDTRANS 2013

VIDTRANS 2013 EXHIBITOR PREVIEW

Harmonic -- Booth 4

The worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, Harmonic Inc. offers a comprehensive range of solutions that streamline the production and delivery of high-value video services in the multiscreen environment, solving today's critical issues while laying the foundation for the IP future.

At VidTrans 2013, Harmonic will showcase ProMedia(TM), a sophisticated software suite designed to optimize multiscreen production and processing workflows; Spectrum(TM) MediaDeck(TM) 7000 integrated media server; the Electra(TM) 8000 encoder; and ProView(TM) 7100 IRD, a transcoder and stream processor.

Key Products

ProMedia(TM) Suite

Harmonic's ProMedia(TM) family of software applications optimizes multiscreen production and delivery workflows with new levels of scalability, efficiency and flexibility. The first integrated, carrier-grade transcoding solution for live and file-based content, the comprehensive ProMedia suite performs a broad range of processing and streaming functions to enable high-quality video creation and delivery to all mobile and IP-connected devices. The software suite includes ProMedia Xpress, ProMedia Capture, ProMedia Live, ProMedia Carbon, ProMedia Package, and ProMedia Origin.

Spectrum(TM) MediaDeck(TM) 7000 Integrated Media Server

The Spectrum(TM) MediaDeck(TM) 7000 delivers an exceptional broadcast quality, mission-critical reliability, low power requirements, and lower weight of solid-state disk (SSD) storage. Capable of supporting up to four video channels, Gigabit Ethernet connectivity, and 3+1 RAID storage from a compact 1-RU chassis, the high-performance platform is the industry's most cost-effective integrated media server solution for broadcast transmission. Utilizing MediaDeck, even the smallest broadcast and programming operations can implement robust server-based ingest and playout operations or sophisticated file-based workflows in a broad range of video formats. Leveraging the trusted Spectrum architecture, MediaDeck is immediately deployable with Harmonic Media Applications for ingest, playout, and delay serving, and hundreds of third-party automation and production applications.

Electra(TM) 8000 Encoder

The Electra(TM) is the industry's best-selling broadcast encoder. With more than 22,000 channels shipped, the Electra 8000 series continues to set the standard for high-quality, low-bandwidth broadcast encoding. Featuring multiresolution, multistandard, multiprofile, multiservice, and multichannel capabilities for cable, satellite, IPTV, and terrestrial broadcast applications, Electra 8000 encoders deliver unmatched technical and cost benefits in a compact, energy-efficient design. Support for MPEG-2 or MPEG-4 AVC (H.264) in SD and HD, including 1080psf 23.98, and hardware ready for 1080p50/60 and 3D allows Electra 8000 encoders to be configured for a variety of applications deploying new HD and 3D, monetizing legacy SD content and equipment, improving IPTV quality and delivery, increasing channel capacity for satellite, and achieving unmatched video compression performance for cable.

ProView(TM) 7100 Integrated Receiver-Decoder, Transcoder, and Stream Processor

Harmonic's ProView(TM) 7100 is the industry's first single-rack-unit, scalable, multiformat integrated receiver-decoder (IRD), transcoder, and MPEG stream processor. Leveraging Harmonic's expertise in intelligent function integration, it adds broadcast-quality MPEG-4 AVC (H.264) and MPEG-2 transcoding to the feature-rich ProView IRD platform, allowing content providers, broadcasters, cable MSOs and telcos to easily and cost-effectively streamline their workflows and decrease operating costs. ProView 7100 harnesses a flexible and modular design to address the vast spectrum of content reception applications, from descrambling and multiplexing of multiple transport streams to 4:2:0 and 4:2:2 decoding and MPEG-4 to MPEG-2 transcoding. With an advanced and dense multichannel descrambler, the ProView 7100 simplifies the deployment of or migration to an all-IP headend solution, and powers the launch of added-value services such as HD. The flexible hardware design can be easily reconfigured by a firmware upgrade, enabling seamless adaptation to new inbound video formats and codecs, such as the transition from SD MPEG-2 to HD AVC.

Company Overview:

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. The company's production-ready innovation enables content and service providers to efficiently create, prepare, and deliver differentiated services for television and new media video platforms. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

