New Pentax Q10 Camera Valentine’s Day Promotion Exclusively at Adorama

Buy the new Pentax Q10 camera exclusively at the Adorama store

and receive free chocolates or roses



New York, NY – February 8, 2013 –Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, imaging and electronics retailers, is the exclusive New York City retail location for all 100 color variations of the new Pentax Q10 cameras. The Pentax Q10 is one of the world’s smallest and lightest interchangeable-lens digital cameras. Available in 100 variations including different body color and grip combinations, Adorama is the only retailer in the New York City area with all the models on display and available for sale in-store.



To celebrate its exclusivity at Adorama’s retail store, Adorama is holding an exciting promotion just in time for Valentine’s Day. From February 11 – 17, 2013, customers will receive either Godiva chocolates or half-dozen roses with any Pentax Q10 purchase, or with any purchase of a red or pink item in the store when they spend at least $100, while supplies last. Adorama’s retail store is located at 42 West 18th Street, between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in Manhattan.



Get more information on specific models online at www.adorama.com.



