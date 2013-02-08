NEP Labs Expands to Offer Full-Time Focus on Innovative Solutions for Broadcast Customers

R&D Branch of NEP to be Led by Jeff Joslin, 17-Year Company Veteran

PITTSBURGH -- Feb. 6, 2013 -- NEP today announced a significant expansion of NEP Labs, the company's research and development branch dedicated to creating innovative new technologies for mobile broadcasting professionals. Jeff Joslin, previously NEP's vice president of engineering, has moved into a newly created position as vice president of NEP Labs and chief engineer, reporting to Chief Technology Officer George Hoover.

"Our expanded focus on NEP Labs is a direct result of NEP's commitment to serving our clients and improving internal processes and workflows," said NEP CEO Kevin Rabbitt. "As a long-time driver of innovation at NEP, Jeff is ideal to assume this full-time, dedicated role. We're confident he will lead NEP Labs to develop breakthroughs in areas such as new technologies and interfaces, improved workflows, and technical processes across all NEP brands worldwide."

Created in 2011, NEP Labs is responsible for several key innovations designed to streamline and simplify engineering tasks aboard NEP's industry-leading fleet of mobile broadcast units. One such system, spearheaded by Joslin, is nSight -- a real-time automatic system for monitoring, controlling, and troubleshooting broadcast facilities. In addition to solution development, NEP Labs is involved in scientific evaluation and grading of products in order to guide equipment purchase decisions.

With Joslin's new role, NEP Labs is now staffed with two full-time resources and one part-time developer, with plans to expand the staff further in 2013. The organization's focus for this year includes prioritizing projects in the pipeline and identifying those that will add the most value for the entire NEP family of companies, including the mobile units division. A center of expertise for NEP Labs is to work with manufacturers who provide highly sophisticated and yet generic broadcasting technologies, and then simplify and tailor the solutions to meet the specific requirements of live mobile television production workflows.

"For more than three decades, NEP has been dedicated to developing and applying new technologies and solutions to meet our clients' evolving requirements," Joslin said. "Now, with the expansion of NEP Labs, we have an even more formalized process for identifying and creating systems that make the job of live broadcasting easier and more repeatable. One of our key objectives is to offer solutions for simplifying optimizing equipment setup. The goal is to free engineers from time-consuming configuration and allow them to maximize their creative and prep time for a broadcast."

# # #

About NEP

With the world's most advanced equipment, largest fleet of mobile units and global production studios to suit every genre, NEP enables its clients to execute, deliver, and display exceptional productions on any platform around the world. For more than 30 years, NEP has ensured its clients' success by delivering superior service and building lasting relationships with a passion for continuous innovation. NEP's talented staff is committed to acting with integrity and working as a team to deliver comprehensive solutions for remote production, studio production, video display, webcasting, and power generation that set the global industry standard. For more information, visit www.nepinc.com.