iStreamPlanet and Ooyala Announce Partnership to Deliver Multiscreen Live Linear Streaming Services

Companies' Best-of-Breed Technologies Power Comprehensive Workflow From Acquisition to Analytics

LAS VEGAS -- Jan. 30, 2013 -- iStreamPlanet today announced a partnership with Ooyala to provide multiscreen, live linear streaming services for content owners, aggregators, and distributors. iStreamPlanet's live streaming workflow services have been integrated with Ooyala's platform for video streaming, analytics, and monetization to provide a best-in-class, end-to-end live streaming video solution.

"Ooyala has long been a leader in providing video-on-demand services, and we are very excited to partner with them to power live linear and live event video services," said Chris Carper, vice president of business development at iStreamPlanet. "Our combined solutions enable broadcasters of all sizes, including current joint customers like Pac-12, to take advantage of the growing demand for live, streaming video on connected devices."

The comprehensive, live streaming video services provide a cost-effective and scalable solution for streaming live linear channels and live events, with a full set of features including content acquisition from practically any corner of the globe; advanced media processing including multiple-bit-rate Apple(R) HLS and multiple-bit-rate RTMP output; monetization including mid-roll advertising and integrated paywall services; publishing to Ooyala's modular publishing platform; ready-to-deploy cross device, cross platform players; and rich analytics that track key metrics such as viewer location, engagement, and device type.

"In the latest Ooyala Video Index, we see that live video viewing on mobile devices continues to grow rapidly, up more than 100 percent from the previous quarter," said Chris Wong, senior vice president of business development for Ooyala. "With the market moving in this direction, our customers are ready to move into live video and live linear channels to grow their audience size and increase engagement across mobile platforms. Working with iStreamPlanet, we can help our customers accelerate their live video streaming strategies."

More information is available at www.istreamplanet.com/services/live-streaming-video/.

About iStreamPlanet

iStreamPlanet is a premier, multiplatform video-workflow solutions provider committed to bringing high-quality streaming video experiences to connected audiences around the world. With more than a decade of live streaming video experience, iStreamPlanet has built a comprehensive offering of cloud-based video-workflow products and services for live event and live linear streaming channels. iStreamPlanet's innovative approach has been chosen by the world's leading sports, entertainment, and technology brands including NBC, Turner Broadcasting, Notre Dame Athletics, AMC Networks, AT&T, and Microsoft. Founded in 2000, the privately held company is headquartered in Las Vegas with offices in Redmond, Wash., and London. More information can be found at www.istreamplanet.com.

