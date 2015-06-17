Dejero's Founder and CTO, Bogdan Frusina, to Present at SMPTE Australia Conference & Exhibition

WATERLOO, Ontario -- June 17, 2015 -- Dejero today announced that Bogdan Frusina, the company's founder and chief technical officer, has been selected to present a paper at the upcoming SMPTE Australia Conference & Exhibition (SMPTE15). On Wednesday, July 15 at 3:45 p.m., Frusina will present "Looking to the Cloud for Multiscreen Video Contribution Management" as part of the conference's "IP Delivered Contribution" track.

"Today's broadcasters are constantly challenged to reliably deliver low-latency, high-quality video to multiscreen audiences on-air and online," said Frusina. "In this session, we'll describe a powerful solution that centralizes the management and routing of contribution content and online publishing services in the cloud, enabling live feeds, remote transmissions from bonded wireless transmitters, and network feeds. Acting as a type of virtual subrouter, this solution integrates into a wide range of broadcast, IP-based workflows and gives the operator a single dashboard for managing contribution assets thereby offering a powerful toolset for distributing low-latency, high-quality live content across multiple delivery platforms."

With the theme "Persistence of Vision -- Defining the Future," SMPTE15 will take place July 14-17 in the Hordern Pavilion and Royal Hall of Industries, Moore Park, Sydney. The three-day conference and four-day exhibition will focus on linking the cutting edge of development with practical solutions for problems facing today's media industries. In the keynote presentation, Netflix director of global content partners operations, Chris Fetner, will discuss the global media marketplace and the technologies shaping decision-making and growth at Netflix.

Dejero will be exhibiting at SMPTE15 with Digistor in stand D-12, and will offer demonstrations of its solutions at the show.

Further information about SMPTE15 is available at www.smpte.com.au. More information about the complete Dejero LIVE+ platform is available at www.dejero.com.

# # #

About Dejero

Dejero simplifies the remote acquisition, cloud management, and multiscreen distribution of professional live video over IP. Its LIVE+ platform enables broadcasters, media organizations, and mobile production companies to reliably reach their global TV, Web and mobile audiences instantly and cost-effectively. Dejero's proprietary cloud-based platform intelligently manages and bonds wired and wireless network connections to deliver broadcast-quality live video from virtually anywhere. Headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, Dejero is trusted for mobile video contribution around the globe. For more information, visit www.dejero.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: http://www.wallstcom.com/Dejero/Dejero-BogdanFrusina.png