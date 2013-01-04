2013 PMA@CES INVITES STEVE TIFFEN TO DISCUSS THE FUTURE OF PHOTO INDUSTRY

Hauppauge, NY — January 4, 2013 —The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer and distributor of award-winning accessories for the still imaging, video, motion picture and broadcast markets, today announced CEO Steve Tiffen will be joining top industry professionals for the PMA Official Business Keynote, the Photo Industry Visionary Panel, to be held on Wednesday, January 9, 2013 from 8:30AM – 10:15AM, in the Shimmer Cabaret Theater at the LVH. A panel of industry executives and imaging leaders, participants will share insights and their vision of where the industry is headed, presenting their personal views on the short- and long-term changes that will shape the still and moving imaging industry. In addition to Steve Tiffen, the panel will also include Mike Kahn of Sony Electronics, Reid Sullivan of Samsung and Jirair Christianian of Mike’s Camera in Boulder, Colorado. Antonio Neves of Thinqaction will moderate the panel.



About PMA@CES

PMA@CES is the place for the most concentrated exhibits of photo/imaging products and services. From capture to output, PMA@CES at The LVH (formerly the Las Vegas Hilton) is the place to be to learn about profitable products and services, reconnect with industry friends and establish vital new business connections.



International CES 2013 Lineup – What to See at the Tiffen Booth

CES press and attendees are invited to stop by the Tiffen booth (31133) for a look at Tiffen technology gear and products. Tiffen ImageMakers are scheduled to appear, along with other professional photographers, giving hands-on product demonstrations and presentations.



• Steadicam Smoothee for iPhone 5: Combining the iPhone 5’s much improved camera optics with the Steadicam Smoothee technology akin to the professional $60,000 rigs used in Hollywood, users can shoot smooth high-quality footage right from their iPhones. Also on display from the Steadicam Smoothee family will be the Smoothee for the Apple® iPod touch, iPhone 3 and 4/4s, and GoPro HERO2® and the new GoPro HERO3®.



• Next Generation Domke Camera Bags and Gear: For over thirty years, photographers from amateurs to pros have relied on the quality and reliability of Domke’s weather-tough camera bags, accessories and utility clothing. Tiffen’s Next Generation Domke line keeps the core Domke DNA and personality, expanding upon the line to offer the new Journalist, Metropolitan, Visionary and Adventurer series. Now with the latest PocketFlex™ and GearProtex™ technology to offer the most advanced customization capabilities, Domke bags can be ultra-personalized to fit every shooter.



• Lowel Lighting: The completely portable Lowel GL-1 Power LED lets shooters move freely, focusing the light source selectively using the warm, flattering nature of the tungsten color as key, fill or accent. With the Lowel Blender 3-Light Kit, shooters can set each light output to tungsten color, or daylight, or any blend of the two for the classic three-light interview. Lowel Prime Power LEDs are brighter than many similarly sized production LEDs, with a wider, more usable 50-degree beam angle. Lowel Prime LEDs are fully DMX addressable and dimmable, and available in dedicated high CRI daylight and tungsten color models.



• Tiffen Optical Filters Featuring the Variable ND: Tiffen filters are manufactured using the company’s award-winning ColorCore™ technology, which enables Tiffen to control the color and density of its filters with greater accuracy than typical dyed-in-the-mass filters. The Variable ND filter is a versatile and flexible filter that offers users the convenience of leveraging seven Neutral Density filters in one, with eight true stops.



• Tiffen Dfx 3.0: Simulating 2,000+ popular award-winning Tiffen glass filters, specialized lenses, optical lab processes, film grain, exacting color correction, plus natural light and photographic effects, the Tiffen Dfx digital filter suite is the definitive set of digital optical filters for both amateur and professional photographers and video enthusiasts worldwide.



• Davis & Sanford Magnum, Artisan and Traverse Tripod Lines: A must-have tripod for the traveling photographer, the Davis & Sanford Traverse Tripod line offers compact, lightweight and versatile tripods that can be transported almost anywhere, even under the seat of an airplane. Ideal for the DSLR shooter, the Davis & Sanford Magnum XG13 tripod with FX 13 Head is the perfect combination of solid lightweight tripod legs and a very attractive multi-functional photo/video head. Light, strong and compact, the new Artisan Tripod Series offers tremendous versatility for nature and sports shooters on the go. With a maximum working height of 60 inches, Artisan Tripods have one of the highest working heights in its class.



• Genustech Camera Accessories: Ideal for enthusiast to the professional, Genustech camera accessories offer a wide range of digital imaging accessories including matte boxes, 3D camera rigs, ND fader filters, camera adaptor plates and rod supports, shoulder mount kits, cheeseplates and accessories, and cages and supports.



• Listec: On display at CES, the new PromptWare PW-04 and PW-10 mini teleprompter products turn your smartphone, iPod touch, tablet and similar devices into a professional teleprompter. Ideal for corporate training, small productions, presentations, interviews, blogging, and YouTube videos, the PW-04 and PW-10 come complete with case, remote control and software.



Book A Private Press Briefing

Members of the media are invited to set up a press appointment with a member of the Tiffen management team or a private product viewing. To schedule a meeting, please contact Anya Oskolkova at anya@zazilmediagroup.com.



About International CES 2013

The Consumer Electronics Association (CEA) is the owner and producer of the International CES. CEA is the preeminent trade association promoting growth in the $186 billion U.S. consumer electronics industry. More than 2,000 companies enjoy the benefits of CEA membership, including legislative advocacy, market research, technical training and education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. All profits from CES are reinvested into CEA’s industry services. Find CEA online at CE.org and Innovation-Movement.com.



About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for over 70 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning two Technical Achievement Awards and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as multiple Emmy® Awards from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® lights, Listec™ teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Genustech® camera accessories, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.



For more information on Tiffen, please visit: http://www.tiffen.com.



Tiffen is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.



Press Contact

Tiffen North America

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) anya.oskolkova



####