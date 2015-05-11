Hitachi Extends Free Financing Plan

Woodbury, NY, May 11, 2015 — In the pre-NAB rush, Hitachi Kokusai Electric announced a free financing plan through March 31 for several of its most popular broadcast and professional camera systems. Based on positive feedback and continuing interest, Hitachi has extended the financing offer through September 30.

Sean Moran, chief operating officer, Hitachi Kokusai Electric, notes that the popularity of the program aligns with the trend toward increasingly tighter capital expense budgets.

“We are continuing to listen to our customers and making adjustments that address the challenges of tighter budgets and limited cash flow,” said Moran. “The popularity of this program confirms this, and we’re delighted to extend the program for another six months. This not only opens up more possibilities for our customers to upgrade, but importantly gives them more time to plan for the camera system that best meets their requirements.”

The zero percent financing offer is available in 12, 24 and 36-month terms and applies to most HITACHI broadcast cameras including the recently-introduced SK-HD4000 4K camera, which leverages an innovative optical system featuring four sensors (including two green sensors); the Z-HD5000 and Z-HD6000 studio and field HDTV production cameras; and the SK-HD1300 portable HDTV studio and EFP camera.

Interested customers can call 516-921-7200 X4431 for details on the program, including how to apply. Moran adds that customers can inquire about additional Hitachi financing options at this number, including Capital and Operating leases, “Bridge to Budget” facilities, and Deferred Payment programs.

Visit http://www.hitachikokusai.us for more information.

