EditShare Takes a Ride With the World Surf League

NAB 2015 Customer Spotlight

EditShare Booth SL10510

Las Vegas, NV – April 13, 2015 – With the help of three EditShare Field 2 units, the World Surf League (WSL) covers 21 professional surfing events annually, with its production team delivering on-the-scene, live broadcasts of the world’s most talented surfers along with pre- and post-show coverage at WorldSurfLeague.com. “Even when we’re in places like San Clemente, California, we’re down on the beach with little to no infrastructure, no power, no connectivity. You bring everything with you including the Field 2,” comments Rob Hemmer, Vice President of Post Production, World Surf League. “We usually have six editors accessing a single Field 2 unit, so there might be two or three people editing features at the same time that others are doing highlights or handling newsfeeds. EditShare’s project sharing is key for these situations as it allows everyone to view the evolution of the content for various spots and programs.”

The EditShare Field 2’s rugged, compact design meets the most stringent airline regulations for carry-on baggage and offers all the standard features of its storage siblings, including RAID-protected hardware and advanced project sharing for Avid, Final Cut Pro, Premiere Pro and Lightworks editors.

Each WSL Field 2 unit is outfitted with SDI cards for managing centralized, multi-channel ingest. Live footage is acquired by Grass Valley cameras and specialized RF-controlled camera rigs developed specifically for capturing water-based action. Offline WSL specialty shooters, equipped primarily with RED Epic DRAGON 6K cameras and supplemented by GoPro cameras, capture archival footage for features and promos. Adding another piece to the mix, Blackmagic Design Production 4K cameras are also occasionally employed for seated interviews and other off-beach moments set in a studio environment.

For pre-recorded shows, camera footage is offloaded to Blackmagic HyperDeck recorders and then ingested directly into one of the WSL’s three EditShare Field 2 units. The EditShare Field 2 is configured with the EditShare Flow Media Asset Management ingest application and Field HD/SD-SDI cards to facilitate multi-channel baseband recordings. For live broadcasts, clipped material is ingested to the EditShare Field units via EVS media servers. The intuitive Flow Browse interface allows users to view raw clips and preview live video streams, select codecs and wrappers for ingest, and even provide initial metadata for live feeds, while Flow’s “edit-while-capture” capabilities enable editors to start cutting as soon as ingest begins. With support for a wide range of camera formats, the WSL team relies on the Flow MAM application to provide centralized ingest and immediate proxy generation, allowing editors, producers and other production professionals instant access to files.

To learn more about World Surf League and EditShare Field 2, please visit http://editshare.com/world-surf-league. Attendees to NAB 2015 can see a demonstration of the latest version of EditShare Field with World Surf League Championship footage (courtesy of WSL) on booth SL10510.

EditShare Press Briefing at NAB 2015

For more information about EditShare at NAB 2015 or to attend the EditShare NAB Press Briefing held on Tuesday, April 14 at 4:30pm (booth SL10510), please contact Anya Oskolkova at anya@zazilmediagroup.com, orregister here.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare's ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks - the world's first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

©2015 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Press Contacts

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (617) 817-6559