Sony Unveils HDC-4300, World’s First 4K System Camera with Three 4K Image Sensors

Las Vegas, April 12, 2015 - Sony’s next generation of HDC series camera technology provides the ability to use the high magnification wide zoom range lenses currently employed by HD 2/3-inch systems while maintaining an adequate depth of field to properly show all of the action in live event broadcasting.

The new HDC-4300 is the world’s first camera to use three 2/3-inch 4K image sensors¹. It supports the same B4-mount lenses as well as the same control surfaces as Sony’s industry leading HDC-2000 series cameras. The existing HDLA-1500 series, control and shading systems, viewfinders and master set-up units are all interchangeable between the HD and 4K systems. Directors and operators can keep their approach to live events -- including camera angles, zoom ranges and iris settings – while using familiar camera technology.

“This camera provides 4K capabilities and a workflow that content producers are instantly familiar and comfortable with,” said Rob Willox, marketing manager for

4K Live Camera System: from left, Sony’s

new HDC-4300 with the BPU-4000 (top)

and HDCU-2000 (bottom)

content creation systems, Sony’s Professional Solutions Americas. “We’ve developed an approach that allows the large existing HDC series user base to employ 4K advantages such as 8x high frame rate and 4K cut-out and zoom while using a familiar infrastructure and signal path.”

The new HDC-4300 is capable of 4K/HD operation, with 2x, 3x Super Slow Motion as standard, and higher speeds up to 8x available, to produce high-quality replays and specialty program effects.

The camera uses ultra-high-precision alignment technology to realize three 4K sensor on a new prism. This allows the support of the next-generation ITU-R BT.2020 broadcast standard’s widened color space for future-proof masters or post production options for today’s productions, shown on tomorrow’s 4K services.

Direct attachment of B4 HD lenses

Standard large-format B4-mount lenses mount directly onto the HDC‑4300. This gives broadcasters the flexibility needed for live sports broadcasts: 4K capabilities while maintaining their customary HD-lens operating styles.

SZC-4001 Software

Sony’s SZC-4001 software package (sold separately) allows broadcasters to take advantage of 4K capabilities.

Super Slow Motion (up to 8x) at HD Resolution

The SZC-4002 software package (sold separately) enables the system to shoot full HD (1920 x 1080) at frame rates up to 479.52/400 fps, as well as 59.94/50, 119.88/100, and 179.82/150 fps. Users can save these high-frame-rate shots to Sony’s PWS-4400 multiport 4K/HD Live Server.

HD/4K Live Production for Sports

The HDC-4300 accepts the same configurations as existing 4K live systems.

A BPU-4000 baseband processor unit receives the camera signals via SMPTE fiber and connects to an HDCU-2000 or 2500 camera control unit. This provides power and full intercom, tally, and return capabilities.

Users can seamlessly blend an HDC-4300-based system with existing HDC Series camera systems. The HD signals from the HDC Series cameras and from the new camera system can be adjusted to match colorimetry.

The addition of other 4K products, such as the PWS-4400 multi-port 4K/HD Live server, a multi-format switcher capable of real-time 4K signal processing based on the MVS-8000X, and Sony’s new BVM-X300 4K OLED or PMW-X300 4K LCD monitors create an end-to-end 4K live production solution.

HDC-4300 – additional features:

· HD cut-outs - two full HD images to be cut out from the 4K picture in real-time including a selectable zoom and perspective mode.

· Many of the Picture adjustment functions of HDC Series cameras are supported by the HDC-4300 system

· Dynamic focus (4K focus-assist function) - a focus point can be displayed on the viewfinder with a marker in 4K mode for easy focusing.

· Auto lens aberration compensation 2 (ALAC2) function

· Color reproduction adjustment functions

o Gamma table selection

o User gamma function

o Natural skin-tone detail function

o Knee saturation function

o Low-key saturation function

The HDC-4300 4K/HD live camera system is planned to be available in summer of 2015.

¹As of April, 2015, according to Sony investigation.