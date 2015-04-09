Miller Camera Support Partners with Blackmagic Design’s Rob Waters to Support Angels Baby Sanctuary

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 9, 2015—Miller Camera Support, a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, partners with Blackmagic Design’s Senior Sales Manager, EMEA, Rob Waters to sponsor the South African charity Angels Baby Sanctuary. The charity dedicates itself to protecting the welfare of orphaned, abandoned, sick or abused babies in Johannesburg, South Africa. Together, Miller and Waters aim to raise awareness and support for the organization through a raffled auction in which one, lucky winner will walk away the owner of a Miller LP ’54 Classic Tripod.

“Each year, more than 2,000 babies are abandoned or deserted in South Africa,” Waters says. “Angels Baby Sanctuary is doing phenomenal work to attack that number head-on, providing nourishment and a nurturing environment to the region’s children in need, without government support of any kind. So, not only would raffle participants be contributing toward a great cause, but, for the industry’s broadcasters, this is an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win a beautiful, not-for-sale, limited edition Miller tripod.”

Waters first began raising money for the charity two years ago when he promised his friend Anne Ebrahim, who created the organization, that he would run the London Marathon to raise money for the cause. A successful venture, he, along with corporate sponsors, donated $9,000 to the organization. However, it was after meeting up with Miller’s European manager, Mike Lippmann, at a tradeshow that Waters decided to forego this year’s marathon and team up with Miller for his next fundraising venture.

The raffle is open to the public, with this year’s goal to raise $4,000. All individuals interested in supporting Angels Baby Sanctuary, and for the chance to win a Miller LP ’54 Classic Tripod, are invited to purchase a raffle ticket through https://www.justgiving.com/Rob-Waters1/. Ticket sales are limited, with only 100 total tickets available, and each ticket costs $40, with all proceeds to be donated to Angels Baby Sanctuary. Once the donation is placed, a numbered electronic ticket will be emailed to the individual, which must be held on to until the culmination of the auction. The raffle will close and the official drawing will take place once all tickets are sold, with the winner to be notified via email.

The original Light Professional tripod and head, the Miller LP ’54 Classic Tripod is a special tripod, hand-built and crafted from the finest Australian Blackwood to resemble Miller tripods as they were when first introduced in 1954. Not available for sale, only 40 of these rare, collector’s items have been produced for worldwide distribution, each numbered and with its own certificate of authentication and enclosed in a wooden encasement.

“We are honored to support Rob in his efforts to raise money for this noble charity,” says Mike Lippmann, Miller’s European manager. “Each and every donation is greatly appreciated, as Angels Baby Sanctuary needs the industry’s support in order to continue making a difference in these children’s lives.”

For more information on Angels Baby Sanctuary, visit http://www.angelsbaby.org/.

