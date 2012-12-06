NUGEN Audio's ISL True-Peak Limiter Now Available in Avid(R) AAX Format

LEEDS, U.K. -- Dec. 6, 2012 -- NUGEN Audio, creator of intuitive tools for audio professionals, today announced that its ISL True-Peak limiter plug-in now supports Avid(R) AAX format for editors that use Avid's popular editing software.

"Avid created the AAX format with future expansion in mind, so it is only going to become more relevant to our customers," said Jon Schorah, NUGEN Audio creative director. "Our customers who rely on Avid editing tools can be certain that ISL will continue to be compatible with Avid products as they measure and correct for inter-sample levels in their audio."

Avid developed the 64-bit-ready AAX format to enable better integration among different Avid workflows. The format ensures that audio professionals can continue editing as they always have, even as systems and technologies evolve.

Sound engineers using the ISL AAX plug-in have complete control over True Peak levels in audio signals, from mono to 5.1. ISL ensures compliance with loudness standards and protects against distortion that can be introduced when codecs such as MP3 and AAC are applied downstream. Designed for the transparent limiting of relatively dynamic high-quality audio, ISL can also be used to hard-limit and reduce dynamic range where required.

With this ISL update, NUGEN also introduces iLok licensing, an alternative to the existing licensing system for those who find iLok more convenient.

The ISL AAX plug-in is available now. AAX updates will be coming to the rest of the NUGEN Audio range in the coming months.

More information about ISL and other NUGEN Audio products is available at www.nugenaudio.com.

# # #

About NUGEN Audio

NUGEN Audio creates innovative, intuitive professional audio tools for high-end music producers, post-production engineers, and broadcasters. Reflecting the real-world production experience of the design team, the company's products make it easier to deliver better quality, save time, and reduce costs. NUGEN Audio's tools for audio analysis, loudness metering, mixing/mastering, and tracking are used by the world's top names in broadcast, music, and audio production. For more information, visit www.nugenaudio.com.