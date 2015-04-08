Point Source Audio Comm Headset is a Slam Dunk

Petaluma, CA — Lights, cameras, action! Andrew McCharen, a freelance lighting, video and audio technician for the Harlem Globetrotters, settles in to an evening of all in production—and within just two short weeks, has a whole new way of taking care of business. He’s in love with his brand new Point Source Audio CM-i3 intercom headset.



McCharen said, “The CM-i3 is superior to anything I’ve used.” He explained, “Typically headsets are provided by the house and you never know what type they’ll be or worse, what shape they’ll be in. They’re not high on the audio gear food chain—unless you’re the one mixing!” Working the Globetrotters tour offers new challenges on a day-to-day, minute-to-minute basis and with a lightweight 2oz. headset like the CM-i3, McCharen finds comfort both literally and figuratively.



He said, “My new CM-i3 is far more comfortable and unobtrusive than a traditional intercom headset. The earbuds cut down on user fatigue by eliminating the distraction that inevitably sets in when using bulky headsets that crush down on the head and ears. The pressure caused by ear muffs is eliminated altogether.” He explains, “The earbuds are a slick solution; there’s no more getting tangled up when in a hurry, I love being able to remove an earbud in a split second in order to react to a mixing challenge.”



After noticing the CM-i3 comm headset advertised, Andrew visited the Point Source Audio website and took a few minutes to live chat with customer service to get more information. The rest is history. Now, he’s a convert and a true fan.



The CM-i3 intercom headset has a patent-pending slim-line design that allows for three listening modes. It’s practical because rather than having to remove the entire headset to check environmental sounds or interact with others, a user can simply remove one or both earphones in an instant to exit the listening mode or monitor a mix of feed audio and surrounding acoustics.

McCharen said, “The CM-i3 is definitely a great value. I hadn’t seen anything else out there that’s as easy or as comfortable to use—or as responsive. This was a great choice for a gear purchase this year!”



More information about the CM-i3 comm headset and Point Source Audio's other industry-leading audio solutions can be found by visiting www.point-sourceaudio.com.



Andrew McCharen, a lighting, video and audio technician for the Harlem Globetrotters gained his appreciation for music production in high school and in short order has “coaxed” his way into broad-scale entertainment production and design. He’s worked freelance as Production & Audio Crew Chief for Matt Davenport Productions, Inc. who produced the first national tour of TAP The Show! He has held positions as audio technician for Hershey Entertainment & Resorts and is currently on staff at the University of North Florida Fine Arts Center.