Sound Devices Announces Warranty Extension

New Policy Retroactive for all Products, Including Equipment Already in Use

REEDSBURG, WI, DECEMBER 5, 2012 —Sound Devices, experts in portable audio and video products for field production, announces it has changed its warranty policy from one to two years for both parts and labor. This retroactive change extends the product warranty for all Sound Devices products already in the field.

“We are proud to announce that we have extended the warranty on all of our products to our customers,” says Jim Koomar, Vice President of Sales at Sound Devices. “This warranty extension provides an additional year of coverage to our customers and also serves as a way to thank loyal users for choosing our products.”

As a customary part of Sound Devices product ownership, the company also offers regular firmware updates in order to keep its customers up-to-date on the very latest features and technology. These updates, which include numerous functional enhancements, evolve directly from customer feedback. This gives users an effective way to upgrade to the latest technology without having to purchase a new unit. This year alone, the company has offered numerous updates for its audio mixers, audio recorders and video recorders. All firmware updates are available free of charge and can be easily downloaded by visiting http://www.sounddevices.com/download/.

Another free tool available to the industry is Wave Agent, a multi-purpose, cross-platform utility for playing, editing and managing WAV files. Wave Agent includes a comprehensive and indispensable range of tools for preparing sound ?les for problem-free passage through complex production work?ows. Designed for production sound mixers and post-production editors, Wave Agent is also available as a free download from the company’s website.

Sound Devices, LLC designs and manufactures portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders, and digital video recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news-gathering, and acoustical test and measurement applications. The fourteen-year old company designs and manufactures from their Reedsburg, Wisconsin headquarters with additional offices in Madison, WI and Highland Park, IL. For more information, visit the Sound Devices website, www.sounddevices.com.