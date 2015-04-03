Calrec Introduces Free Online Training on Summa Console

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K. -- April 1, 2015 -- Calrec Audio today announced a free, comprehensive program of online training videos on Summa, its newest audio console. The training course is designed to educate operators on the complete setup and use of the console, as well as on design philosophies and general audio engineering principles.

The Summa training course is divided into six modules, which are further broken down into chapters. These chapters comprise short animated videos that can be viewed in or out of sequence. Chapters include channel strip controls, EQ, dynamics, fader controls, mix minus, creating channels, moving and cloning paths, memory management, on-air protection, and much more. Logging in to the Summa training course ensures that progress is tracked to prevent users from repeating any modules by mistake.

"For Calrec, customer support is a top priority that requires unwavering commitment, and a big part of that commitment involves customer education," said Henry Goodman, Calrec Head of Sales and Marketing. "Face-to-face training isn't always possible due to budget, availability, and geographical reach. That's why we felt strongly about giving people free, easily accessible tools that teach them how to set up and use Summa, especially given the global popularity of the console."

The Summa training course is part of Calrec's increased focus on training over the past few years. The company's audio and network primers are available as free downloads for individual operators and freelance mixers, and they have also been adopted by a wide range of educational establishments. In the U.K. and the U.S., Calrec also conducts an ongoing face-to-face Apollo/Artemis training program that has educated hundreds of mixers since it began.

Operators can access the training videos, along with Calrec's free audio and network primers, via calrec.com.

