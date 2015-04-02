Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) Goes Down Under with Australian Traffic Network and Top Notch Video

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – When the Australian Traffic Network, Oz’s leading media provider of traffic news and information, and Top Notch Video, a major video and multimedia production company that provides video microwave link services, upgraded their equipment to meet Australia’s latest 2-GHz ENG frequency standards, they turned to Quinto Communications Pty Ltd. and Integrated Microwave Technologies’ (IMT), a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast and Sports & Entertainment markets.

Quinto, IMT’s official Australian and New Zealand reseller, helped both customers replace their previous Nucomm equipment with the company’s latest-generation transmitters, enabling high-quality, high-efficiency H.264 SD/HD video encoding and transmission capabilities in the new 2-GHz frequency band.

“A long-time reseller for IMT, Quinto continues to assist our customers throughout Australia and New Zealand with microwave technology supporting the latest 2-GHz requirements,” says John Payne IV, CTO, Integrated Microwave Technologies “As a broadcaster and production company, respectively, Australian Traffic Network and Top Notch Video reflect not just the diversity of our customer base, but the array of applications of our products in the field, from the ground to the air.”

The Australian Traffic Network has deployed IMT’s Nucomm Compact Portable Tx-II (CPTx-II) transmitters in its Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane traffic helicopters, along with its ground-based microwave links in Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth. The CPTx-II is an extremely cost-effective, compact and lightweight high-power digital microwave transmitter ideal for mobile and aviation use. In helicopter applications, it is coupled with the IMT Nucomm Access RC Helicopter remote control unit with standard aviation mounting.

Based in Sydney, Top Notch Video covers both scheduled shows and unscheduled breaking-news events for all of the free-to-air commercial broadcast networks in the region. The company is now equipped with IMT’s Nucomm Channel Master Tx7, an extremely rugged, portable microwave transmitter capable of both MPEG-2 and H.264 HD and SD operation.

Quinto offers a complete range of microwave wireless digital video link solutions, from cost-effective, lightweight, low-delay, miniature low-power links ideal for body-worn, on-camera and radio controlled “QuadCopter” and “OctoCopter” applications, to mobile television broadcast links for vehicles and aircraft, along with fixed wireless links for digital video and data transmission.

