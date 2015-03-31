Rohde & Schwarz Devoting its Product Portfolio at NAB 2015 to the High-Resolution Standard

Munich — Rohde & Schwarz has long been supporting the 4K digital video format with its range of products. At NAB 2015 in Las Vegas, the company will showcase yet another application for this format with its R&S VENICE ingest and production server. In live demonstrations, Rohde & Schwarz will also show how its current generation of transmitters can significantly lower operating costs. Plus, the latest T&M products for developing and manufacturing devices and components for the DOCSIS 3.1 broadband standard will be presented. The solutions from the broadcast and media specialist will be on display at booth SL1105 in South Lower Hall.

Initial 4K transmissions with Rohde & Schwarz

Rohde & Schwarz supports high-resolution 4K transmissions with its comprehensive range of products, including solutions for post production, ingest, storage, playout, encoding and multiplexing, as well as transmitters and T&M instruments for developing 4K consumer electronics equipment. In 2014, Rohde & Schwarz played a role in many 4K transmissions. In mid-November, a the R&S AVHE100 live encoder took care of data compression during the live UHD broadcast of the Linkin Park concert via satellite from Berlin – a world premiere.

4K in studio production

4K content processing products from Rohde & Schwarz DVS – a company subsidiary – have already been in use since 2005. At this year's NAB, Rohde & Schwarz will introduce an enhancement of the R&S VENICE ingest and production server. The R&S VENICE 4K server, presented as a technological preview, is specifically intended for use in 4K studio production workflows.

Easy processing of large data volumes

Rohde & Schwarz will use the R&S CLIPSTER mastering station to present a complete interoperable master format (IMF) workflow including closed captions. The IMF will show users an extremely convenient way out of the existing labyrinth of multilingual versions. The innovative, scalable R&S SpycerBox Cell storage solution has also been enhanced. It now offers 60 Tbyte storage capacity in a single height unit – an extraordinary combination of performance and functionality.

Efficient transmitter solution

Rohde & Schwarz will also display its wide range of transmitters at NAB. The R&S Tx9 transmitter generation sustainably reduces the total cost of ownership. Thanks to their compact design and energy efficiency of up to 50 percent for the ATSC standard, the transmitters can significantly lower operating costs. In live demonstrations at its booth, Rohde & Schwarz will show how they help to decrease operating costs and achieve savings of up to 70 percent.

Testing DOCSIS 3.1 broadband devices at their limits

To transmit 4K UHD content into consumer households, new technologies such as the DOCSIS 3.1 standard are required. Rohde & Schwarz will present its R&S CLGD cable load generator for developing network components complying with this standard. In combination with the R&S FSW signal and spectrum analyzer, the R&S CLGD can be used to test signals in the upstream and downstream.

Rohde & Schwarz will showcase its products and solutions at booth SL1105 in South Lower Hall.

