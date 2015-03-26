Jampro Antennas' NAB 2015 Plans Target Broadcasters' Needs with Complete Line of Antenna Solutions and Custom Sytems

Sacramento, CA -Jampro Antennas, Inc. — a world leader in the manufacture and design of antennas, combiners & filters and RF components for every application in radio and television broadcast including DTV, DVB-T, FM and HD Radio solutions — will return to NAB with both TV and Radio broadcasters’ needs in mind. The manufacturer will show their full line of antennas and filters that represent a legacy of value, service and quality at this year’s NAB 2015 Show in Booth C1055. The product family includes the popular UHF Broadbandpanel antenna, the JVD-U and JCD-U broadband antennas for UHF Bands IV & V, and the competitively priced RCEC family of mask filters for TV, and a series of Broadband FM antennas for radio.

“We are delighted to share our top-performing antennas, combiners, filters and RF components with the attendees at this year’s NAB,” said Alex Perchevitch, Jampro president. “Jampro has earned a reputation for accommodating our customers with the best and most competitively priced solutions, and the show affords us the ability to demonstrate our commitment by offering our fully customizable, high-quality systems.“

At the 2015 NAB Show, Jampro is exhibiting broadband solutions that bring great value and outstanding features to all segments of the broadcasting industry.



TV Antennas

UHF Broadband Panel Antenna for All Polarizations

Designed as either a side-mount or a top-mount unit, Jampro‘s UHF Broadband panel antenna provides the ideal solution for DTV, ISDB-T, DVB-T/H, NTSC or PAL broadcasting. It is now available for Bands IV & V in all polarizations: CPOL, EPOL, HPOL and VPOL.

JVD-U and JCD-U Broadband UHF Broadband Antennas

Marine brass, aluminum construction and full cylindrical radome enclosures for environmental protection and minimal urban visual impact make these antennas perfect for rooftop deployment. Vertically or circularly polarized, these low to medium power solutions for Bands IV & V are ideal for DVB-T2 (ISDB-T or ATSC digital TV applications) channels allowing multiple UHF channels to be transmitted simultaneously. Ideal for DVB-T2 (ISDB-T or ATSC digital TV application) channels, the antenna is fully assembled and tested before shipping to the customer.

JAT-U UHF Super Turnstile Antenna

Minimum windloading while providing broadband response makes the JAT the perfect answer for applications where either one channel is defined, or multiple channels are combined. The radome-enclosed unit can be either top or side mounted on a tower offering long life and many years of continuous service, ideal for broadband multi channel UHF applications. Jampro’s Broadband Batwing IV/V 470 – 860 MHz Antenna has many outstanding features that bring great value to today’s broadcaster.

Prostar JA/MS-BB Broadband UHF Slot Antenna

Especially designed for multi-channel or combined-channel operations in analog-analog, analog-digital or digital-digital TV applications, the JA/MS-BB Broadband UHF Slot antenna is a single, compact solution that conserves tower space and minimizes wind loading. A part of the legendary Prostar™ line, the JA/MS-BB offers an economical alternative to buying, installing and maintaining multiple antennas. It comes factory tuned in an elegant, ready-to-install and streamlined design.

Jampro Family of RCEC Mask Filters

Jampro offers a family of RCEC mask filters designed to provide superior mask filter performance at an affordable price. Cross coupling creates steep rejection skirts and the high-Q cavities provide low pass band insertion loss in a compact package.

Models include:

RCEC-386-UM – 5kW AVG, UHF 8”/203.2mm mask filter ATSC/DVB-T/ISDB-T

RCEC-206-UMFB – 2.5kW AVG, 6-section cross-coupled UHF DVB-T non-critical mask filter

RCEC-#F6-UM – 500W, UHF 4”/101.6mm mask filter ATSC/DVB-T/ISDB-T

RCEC-DT6-UM – 250W, UHF 2”/50.8mm mask filter ATSC/DVB-T/ISDB-T

RADIO Antennas

JAVA Broadband Log Periodic FM Band II Antenna

The JAVA broadband log periodic FM antenna system is ideal for high gain directional applications, and is available on any standard FM channel (87.5 to 107.9 MHz). JAVA is produced from either rugged aluminum or hot dipped galvanized steel for extreme conditions/environments. Custom directional azimuth pattern and FCC Certification is available on a full-scale test range to conform to the customer’s requirements.

JCPB Broadband FM antenna

JAMPRO JCPB sidemount antenna - broadband version of the PENETRATOR - is available with radomes for durability. An industry standard for quality and performance, the JCPB features excellent VSWR and bandwidth. Each bay consists of a PENETRATOR style radiating element supported by galvanized steel mounting brackets; standard round leg mounting brackets for a uniform face tower are included. Silver plated inner conductor connectors are used throughout for maximum contact life and minimum power loss.

About Jampro

Jampro Antennas Inc., established to answer the need for quality broadcast systems at a reasonable price, is a leading supplier of antennas, combiners & filters and RF components for every application in the broadcast industry. Reputed for innovation and customization, Jampro builds each system to the specifications of the individual broadcaster. From the first system delivered in 1954 to those installed today, the Company is committed to consistent performance and quality founded on solid engineering. Today, over 25,000 broadcasters worldwide benefit from the quality and performance provided by Jampro systems. For additional JAMPRO information, please visit: www.jampro.com.

###

Jampro contact: Sonia Del Castillo

916-383-1177 • mailto:Sonia@jampro.com

Press Contact: Desert Moon Public Relations & Advertising

Harriet Diener • 845-512-8283 • mailto:harriet@desertmoon.tv