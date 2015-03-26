Dalet Wins Swedish Radio Newsroom Contract

March 26, 2015 - Sveriges Radio AB/Swedish Radio (SR), the national radio broadcaster of Sweden, is to base its newsroom computer system (NRCS) on Dalet News Suite powered by the Dalet Galaxy platform. The large-scale NRCS project for 1,700 users is spread over 25 geographical locations in Sweden and replaces the corporation’s existing ENPS® system.

Deployed on a virtual infrastructure, a single, centralized Dalet Galaxy platform will facilitate the expansive multi-site installation. Dalet Galaxy provides a completely open, integrated and extensible base on which to implement new workflows at scale. It can accommodate anything from additional users to new social media feeds and makes any such business decisions cost-effective to introduce.

The installation features Dalet NRCS story-centric tools and Dalet On-the-Go, a mobile application designed to keep field journalists fully connected to the newsroom. In addition, the Dalet installation provides tools to track, analyze and summarize information about the topics, geographical areas and demographics of people and subjects covered in its stories. Facilitating this is Dalet’s reporting tool and Dalet’s story-centric data model, which will enable staff to monitor the content they produce according to a certain number of angles such as spoken language, gender and more over time.

Sveriges Radio is Sweden’s national publicly funded radio broadcaster. It produces and broadcasts more than 115,000 hours of programming every year and has an average daily audience of four million people. It is a decentralized media company comprising 25 local channels, a large number of editorial offices and a wide network of foreign correspondents around the world. The website sverigesradio.se attracts more than one million unique visitors a week, and its mobile app is used by almost 600,000 people per week.

For more information about Dalet, please visit http://www.dalet.com/about-us/company-profile.

Dalet® is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other products and trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

####