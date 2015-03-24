Miller Camera Support Equipment Increases Brazilian Market Presence with Pinnacle Broadcast Distribution Agreement

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, MARCH 24, 2015—Miller Camera Support Equipment, a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, announces Pinnacle Broadcast, specialists in the distribution and implementation of systems for the ​​audio, video, broadcast and streaming segments, as its new Brazilian distributor at the 2015 NAB Show (Booth C9520). Two divisions within Pinnacle Broadcast, Merlin Video and Seegma Video, will be the official Miller resellers. This distribution agreement is part of Miller’s ongoing effort to further support its customers and continue to expand its presence in the region.

“We are excited to collaborate with Pinnacle Broadcast’s technical team of highly qualified professionals, who offer cutting-edge technology and are equipped to well serve our film, television and broadcast customers throughout Brazil,” says Charles Montesin, Miller's global sales and marketing manager. “The Brazilian broadcast market is is very active and growing quickly, and we look forward to working with Pinnacle Broadcast to continue to provide our world-class products to the region.”

The Pinnacle Broadcast headquarters comes equipped with a multipurpose studio, which includes camera support equipment, cranes, HD cameras, audio systems, professional lights, as well as a special wall for applying chroma-key with live, virtual sets. Company executives frequently provide customers with a variety of courses, seminars and workshops, taught by qualified industry instructors, to ensure that any equipment sold is properly integrated into existing workflows upon purchase.

Pinnacle Broadcast will provide warranty and non-warranty repairs on all Miller Camera Support Equipment fluid heads, tripods and accessories.Every Miller product includes a three-year warranty on all materials and workmanship.

“Since 1946, when Miller introduced the world’s first patented fluid action triple head, the company has been an industry pioneer, and we couldn’t be happier to align ourselves with their products,” adds Samuel Haffens, Pinnacle Broadcast’s commercial manager. “This partnership combines two industry leaders, ultimately creating a winning solution for all of those in the Brazilian film, television and broadcast markets.”