Harmonic Introduces World's First Integrated Receiver-Decoder With HEVC Support

Harmonic's ProView(TM) 7100 IRD Platform Can Decode HEVC Compressed Streams up to 1080p60 Resolution, Unlocking New Levels of Bandwidth Efficiency for Video Content and Service Providers

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- March 23, 2015 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced that the company's ProView(TM) 7100 is the industry's first single-rack, multiformat, integrated receiver-decoder (IRD), transcoder and MPEG stream processor to support the HEVC standard. As part of an end-to-end HEVC-based video transmission solution offered by Harmonic, the ProView 7100 enables video content and service providers to decode HEVC compressed streams up to 1080p60 resolution, maximizing bandwidth efficiency for broadcast service delivery while maintaining pristine video quality.

"The ability to decode HEVC compressed streams is becoming important for video content and service providers as they prepare to deliver high-quality, bandwidth-intensive services like Ultra HD and 4K," said Bart Spriester, senior vice president, video products, Harmonic. "As the world's first IRD platform capable of decoding HEVC content, the ProView 7100 continues to prove that it's the best solution for content reception applications, providing TV operators with the flexibility, scalability, video compression efficiency and low total-cost-of-ownership they need to cost-effectively deliver video offerings with amazing quality now and in the future."

From a high-density 1-RU chassis, the ProView 7100 IRD platform offers broadcast-quality SD/HD MPEG-2, MPEG-4 AVC and HEVC decoding, in addition to MPEG-2 and AVC transcoding, to streamline workflows and decrease operating costs for video content and service providers. For applications where preserving the highest possible video quality is paramount, the ProView 7100 supports AVC HD and HEVC 4:2:2 10-bit decoding up to 1080p60. The HEVC decoding capabilities are available to new and existing ProView 7100 customers via a simple software update and license key.

Harmonic's end-to-end HEVC video transmission solution includes the Electra(TM) X advanced media processor and Electra XVM virtualized media processor. Both media processors feature the Harmonic PURE Compression Engine(TM) for real-time encoding of SD, HD and 4K/UHD media, integrated high-quality branding and graphics and reliable transport stream playout, providing operators with market-leading video quality, unparalleled function integration and increased operational flexibility in a cost-effective appliance.

Harmonic will demonstrate the ProView 7100 IRD with HEVC support for the first time at the 2015 NAB Show at booth SU1210. Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

