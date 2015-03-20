TVLogic to Launch 12 New Displays at NAB 2015

Plans Include a 4K Monitor, Broadcast Model, Studio Wall Series, and Rack Monitor Range

Burbank, CA • TVLogic, designer and manufacturer of LCD and OLED High Definition displays, has announced plans to launch a total of 12 new models at NAB 2015 to address the increasing demands of broadcast, production, post-production, digital signage and multi-viewer applications.

Included in the line-up are a 31.1” 4K monitor, a 17” broadcast model, a new studio wall monitor series comprised of six sizes from 17” to 55”, and a rack monitor range offering four configurations. The new displays will be on exhibit in Booth C 7533 at NAB, and introduced to the press at a briefing in the booth on Monday, April 13 at 11 AM.

NEWLUM-310A Ultra High-Definition Monitor

Introducing TVLogic’s latest 4K reference display! The 31.1” monitor features 4096x2160 resolution with a high contrast ratio of 1450 : 1, and supports 4-SDI and 4-HDMI inputs as well as a HDMI 1-channel input. The LUM-310A provides wide color gamut up to DCI, true 10bit, includes 3D LUT support for precise color reproduction, 2-sample interleave division, HD 1:1 or full-screen upscaling function and TVLogic’s own color calibration utility support.

NEW LVM-170A Broadcast Monitor

Building on their popular LVM broadcast monitor series, TVLogic will debut the LVM-170A 17.3” full HD model with 1920x1080 resolution. Designed for multiple applications, the display features three analog SDI inputs and outputs, two SDI inputs and one SDI output (SD, HD, 3G-SDI), plus an HDMI and DVI input. The LVM-170A includes wide viewing angle and standard Rec. 709 color gamut, and TVLogic’s own color calibration utility support.

NEW Studio Wall Monitor Series – 6 Sizes

Ranging in sizes from 17.3” to 55” (SWM-170A, SWM-240A, SWM-320A, SWM-420A, SWM-460A, SWM-550A), TVLogic’s new Studio Wall Monitor series provides the broadcast market with six highly accurate and versatile models, featuring Rec.709 color gamut, wide viewing angles, support for 2 SDI inputs and outputs, plus one HDMI and one DVI, OSD buttons on the side and an optional SFP optical module. These new SWM series monitors are fully compatible with free ‘Observer’ software for remote control and management. As with all TVLogic monitors, color calibration utility support is included.

NEW Rack Monitor Series – 4 configurations

Configurations run the gamut in TVLogic’s new Rack Monitor series to suit any monitoring application. Choose from two – 7” or 9” units, or three-5.6”, or four-3.4”, all feature 16.7M color depth and appropriate resolution levels and contrast ratio to maximize quality for each size.

About TVLogic

TVLogic designs and manufactures LCD and OLED High Definition displays from 5.5" to 55" designed specifically for broadcast, production, post-production, digital signage and multi-viewer applications. For further information: www.tvlogicusa.com .

TVLogic USA Contact: Wes Donahue

818-885-6442 / mailto:Wes@TVLogicUSA.com

Press Contact: Desert Moon Public Relations & Advertising / Harriet Diener

845-512-8283 / mailto:harriet@desertmoon.tv